May 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Thanks to vaccination push, South Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are plummeting
Image via AP.

Ryan NicolMay 11, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez adds more than $830K in April for reelection push

HeadlinesInfluence

Richard Corcoran applies for FSU presidency

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Cases are at their lowest levels in the region in nearly six months.

South Florida’s vaccination push has sent COVID-19 case numbers plunging, according to recent data from the Department of Health.

The seven-day case positivity rate — measuring the share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive — is now at its lowest levels in the region in nearly six months, since the middle of October. The same is true for the raw case totals in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The positivity rate has dropped a whopping two percentage points in just the past two weeks in each major South Florida county.

Raw case numbers show a similar trend. The seven-day case average is down 43% in Broward from the week of April 20 to the week of May 4. Palm Beach’s numbers are down nearly 37% during that span, and Miami-Dade County has seen a 33% drop in cases.

The death toll has also begun dropping in Broward, but has remained steady in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. That’s because deaths are a lagging indicator, and can take weeks to catch up to case trends. With fewer Floridians contracting the virus, expect those death numbers to drop as well.

The fact that raw case numbers have gone down so quickly shows the effectiveness of the vaccine push in the region. Even so, South Florida is experiencing a slowdown in vaccinations as the most willing individuals have mostly secured both of their shots.

Comparing numbers from the week of March 30 — prior to the state opening up the vaccine to all adults — to the week of April 27 (four weeks later), the number of shots distributed is down 18% in Miami-Dade County, 12% in Palm Beach County and just under 8% in Broward County.

It’s unclear whether additional incentives can convince the vaccine hesitant to schedule shots. But recent statistics show the benefits of having that protection, and the Governor has encouraged Floridians to get vaccinated as the state continues to open up.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— April 20-26: 27 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly reported deaths per day, 1,072 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 24,659 vaccine doses administered per day, 12,141 vaccinations completed per day

— April 27-May 3: 21 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly reported deaths per day, 913 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 22,015 vaccine doses administered per day, 12,477 vaccinations completed per day

— May 4-10: 22 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly reported deaths per day, 720 new confirmed cases per day, 4.5% positivity rate, 21,438 vaccine doses administered per day, 14,872 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— April 20-26: 22 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly reported deaths per day, 638 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 15,861 vaccine doses administered per day, 8,954 vaccinations completed per day

— April 27-May 3: 19 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly reported deaths per day, 519 new confirmed cases per day, 5.5% positivity rate, 15,268 vaccine doses administered per day, 9,672 vaccinations completed per day

— May 4-10: 17 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly reported deaths per day, 361 new confirmed cases per day, 4.2% positivity rate, 11,955 vaccine doses administered per day, 8,189 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— April 20-26: 14 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly reported deaths per day, 361 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 11,378 vaccine doses administered per day, 7,228 vaccinations completed per day

— April 27-May 3: 10 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 3 newly reported deaths per day, 289 new confirmed cases per day, 5.3% positivity rate, 9,726 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,680 vaccinations completed per day

— May 4-10: 11 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly reported deaths per day, 229 new confirmed cases per day, 4.3% positivity rate, 8,378 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,165 vaccinations completed per day

Post Views: 59

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVISIT FLORIDA backs show to boost Tampa Bay

nextLast Call for 5.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more