Last Call for 5.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Senate President Wilton Simpson hasn’t launched a campaign for Agriculture Commissioner, but if he does, he has the most coveted endorsement a Florida Republican could want.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday backing Simpson for the Cabinet post currently held by Nikki Fried, a Democrat widely expected to run for Governor.

“Wilton Simpson has done an outstanding job as President of the Florida State Senate, and I hope he runs for Florida Agriculture Commissioner in 2022 — he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement! Wilton has been a great supporter and worked hard to get many good Conservatives elected in Florida,” Trump wrote. “He helped us grow our Republican majority in the Florida State Senate and gave us a historic win in Florida in the 2020 Presidential Election. Wilton will never let the great people of Florida down!”

Simpson proved to be a deft strategist, helping to build the Republican majority in the Senate to 23-17 in an election cycle where Democrats were expected to wrest a seat or two from GOP control.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Simpson thanked Trump for the endorsement but held off on announcing his plans for 2022, when he will face term limits in the Senate.

“I am grateful to President Trump for this encouragement. Having just completed a very successful Session, I am back home with my family, running my family farm. I have not yet decided whether I will continue to serve our state as an elected official beyond my term as Senate President,” Simpson said.

“If I do run, it would be an honor to represent our farmers who deserve a strong voice in our Government. President Trump has always stood with hardworking blue-collar American workers and generational family farms like mine. It is an honor that he would stand with me should I run for Agriculture Commissioner.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,232,820 FL residents (+3,253 since Monday)

— 42,545 Non-FL residents (+10 since Monday)

Origin:

— 17,918 Travel related

— 893,924 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,295 Both

— 1,296,683 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 92,348 in FL

Deaths:

— 36,547 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 15,863,565 Doses administered

— 9,350,957 Total people vaccinated

— 2,194,160 First dose

— 9,048Completed one-dose series (+9,048 since Monday)

— 6,512,608 Completed two-dose series (+59,694 since Monday)

Quote of the Day

“In my nomination letter, I was referred to as a ‘young John Thrasher,’ a comparison that is an honor and a legacy that I would be proud to carry forward for FSU.” — Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, on his consideration for FSU president.

