Personnel note: Clayton Clemens joins FIT as public affairs director

Clemens ART
Clemens most recently served as the legislative aide to state Rep. Jackie Toledo.

Clayton Clemens has joined Florida Internet & Television as their new director of public affairs, the association announced Tuesday.

Florida Internet & Television represents the state’s major cable companies, including Atlantic Broadband, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox and Mediacom.

Clemens most recently served as the legislative aide to state Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican. He held that position for five years, during which he oversaw all internal and external office communications, managed constituent affairs and developed strategies to pass a range of legislative policy and important district appropriations.

He also played a major role in Toledo’s 2016, 2018 and 2020 campaigns. Clemens assisted with all aspects of the campaign, including grassroots operations, fundraising, communications and digital media, among other responsibilities.

“I am so excited for Clay and I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish with Florida Internet & Television,” Toledo said. “His drive and work ethic have been instrumental in my success and I know he will use that same passion to elevate and strengthen the association.”

FIT President and CEO Brad Swanson added, “FIT is looking forward to having Clayton join our team and having an immediate impact on the association. His legislative experience and background in communications will be a valuable asset to FIT in reinforcing our mission.”

Clemens has previously held positions at political consulting firm Strategic Image Management in Tampa, where he was responsible for internal communications.

He attended the University of Tampa and is currently enrolled in the masters of public administration program at the University of Central Florida.

FIT has represented the internet and television providers in Tallahassee for more than 50 years. The industry has a significant economic impact to the state of Florida, employing over 100,000 Floridians while investing more than $6 billion to expand options for all Floridians.

