May 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis boasts strong job approval numbers in Florida Chamber poll
Image via Fox News Channel.

Jacob OglesMay 12, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried inches closer to gubernatorial campaign with a launch date

FederalHeadlines

House GOP ousts Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

GaetzgateHeadlines

Report: Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend may cooperate with federal prosecutors

DeSantis Fox 2
He holds a net +15 score in the latest survey from Cherry Communications

Following this year’s Legislative Session, Gov. Ron DeSantis boasts strong job approval, according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll.

The Chamber released survey results from Cherry Communications showing 55% of voters approve of the job done by the Republican Governor. That compared to 40% who disapprove.

Moreover, 70% of voters surveyed give DeSantis good marks on his handling of vaccine distribution, while just 26% say he performed poorly there.

“As I’ve said for over a year, under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, Florida continues moving in the right direction and serving as the national model for COVID-19 recovery while other states chose fear over facts,” said Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “Gov. DeSantis’ strong approval ratings show Florida’s voters and Florida’s business community are united around his leadership in protecting Floridians and Florida’s economy.”

Pollsters surveyed 602 respondents statewide between April 30 and May 8. The Legislative Session ended April 30.

There’s a clear partisan divide on DeSantis’ performance, with 88% of Republicans supporting the job he’s doing and just 6% who do not. That 82-percentage-point net approval among GOP voters comes as DeSantis’ national profile has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning him into a top-tier candidate for President.

Along with that boost within his base, DeSantis has drawn detractors. About 73% of Democrats disapprove of the Governor’s performance, while just 22% approve.

But the Governor enjoys a net 20-percentage-point approval rating with the critical independent voters. About 57% of those say he’s doing a good job, compared to 37% who disapprove of his performance.

As far as vaccine distribution, even a plurality of Democrats praise him in that field. About 48% of Democrats approve of his job regarding that issue, compared to 46% who disapprove. Meanwhile, 91% of Republicans give him good marks.

With independents, DeSantis enjoys 74% approval and 22% disapproval of what he’s done with vaccines. That’s an overwhelmingly positive response to the greatest logistical challenge presented to the Governor so far in his first term in office.

Post Views: 182

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse GOP ousts Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

nextNikki Fried inches closer to gubernatorial campaign with a launch date

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more