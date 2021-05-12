Tim Cerio tapped for Citizens Insurance general counsel

Tim Cerio, who served as general counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott, has been chosen to become the top attorney at the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

The Citizens board on Tuesday selected Cerio after a search that began when General Counsel Dan Sumner announced last year he was stepping down. Belinda Miller, a former top official at the state Office of Insurance Regulation, has served as interim general counsel during the search.

Cerio was named by Scott as general counsel in 2015 and had earlier worked as general counsel and chief of staff at the Florida Department of Health. He is an attorney with the GrayRobinson law firm.

Citizens President and CEO Barry Gilway said Citizens will put together a compensation proposal that will go to Cerio for his consideration.

___

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida.