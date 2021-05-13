May 13, 2021
Rick Scott says voters still don’t know or care about Liz Cheney leadership purge

A.G. GancarskiMay 13, 20214min1

SEN RICK SCOTT (6) (Large)
The Senator is mindful of keeping Donald Trump pacified.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott returned to national radio Wednesday, where he again contended voters don’t know or care about the fate of embattled U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

“That’s not what they’re thinking about. They’re thinking about their own families. They’ve got bigger problems than to figure out who’s leading the party in D.C.,” Scott said.

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, was removed from her leadership position in the House caucus Wednesday because she refused to indulge Donald Trump‘s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Scott, appearing on the Hugh Hewitt program, responded to a leading question about “elite media” covering the leadership purge. Hewitt, a plugged in conservative movement mainstay, cued Scott up to provide talking points.

“The D.C. and New York media love to pit the GOP against each other, but go out into your state. What are they talking about? Their families, their jobs, their schools, their law enforcement, inflation, that’s what they’re talking about. They’re not talking about — you know, they generally don’t know — they’ll know their Senator, they’ll know their House member, but they’re not going to know who’s in leadership in D.C.,” Scott said.

The Senator has claimed before that the Cheney contretemps does not register with the rank and file.

“If you get outside of D.C., you don’t hear any of this,” Scott said on the Fox News Rundown podcast on May 7.

“They’re not talking about who’s going to be running the party. They’re not talking about who’s going to be the President in ’24,” Scott added. “They’re not talking about anything that’s happening in D.C.”

Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is mindful of maintaining a good relationship with the volatile former President.

Earlier this spring, his NRSC staff invented the “Champion for Freedom” award, which Scott presented to Trump in a private ceremony, hours before a speech in which Trump excoriated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “dumb son of a b**ch.”

Scott defended conferring the award upon Trump, saying it was given “for the right reasons” during an appearance on ABC This Week.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.13.21

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    May 13, 2021 at 10:14 am

    The ones who do know about it approve of it.

    Reply

