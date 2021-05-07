Rick Scott: GOP voters don’t care about Liz Cheney drama

Republican voters simply don’t care about the current GOP intraparty drama, says Sen. Rick Scott.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives look likely to purge dissident Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership. Still, Scott asserts that it’s not a priority in the eyes of many voters.

“If you get outside of D.C., you don’t hear any of this,” Scott said on the Fox News Rundown podcast. “What they’re focused on is jobs, better education, public safety.”

Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pooh-poohed the argument that rank-and-file Republicans are gripped by the move to remove the Wyoming lawmaker from the number three position in the House.

Voters are “furious about the Biden agenda,” Scott said, “frustrated with all (President Joe) Biden’s proposals to radically change the country.”

But when it comes to a monthslong clash between the former President and a leading Republican in Congress, voters aren’t tuned in.

“You get outside D.C., people wouldn’t have any earthly idea what you would be talking about because they’re so focused on their own personal lives and how to improve their families,” Scott added.

When asked if there was a risk for Republicans like Cheney, who split from former President Donald Trump, Scott continued to downplay potential consequences with voters.

“I talk to people all day. Primarily in Florida, but all over the country. This is not even a conversation. They’re thinking about their own families. They’re saying, what can we do to get this economy going? What can we do to have options for our schools? What can we do to have a safe community? That’s what they’re talking about,” Scott said.

“They’re not talking about who’s going to be running the party. They’re not talking about who’s going to be the President in ‘24,” Scott added. “They’re not talking about anything that’s happening in D.C.”

Though Scott says voters aren’t concerned with internecine issues in the GOP, he has continued to ensure a solid relationship with the former President.

Earlier this spring, his NRSC staff invented the “Champion for Freedom” award, which Scott presented to Trump in a private ceremony, hours before a speech in which Trump excoriated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “dumb son of a b**ch.”

Scott defended conferring the award upon Trump, saying it was given “for the right reasons” during an appearance on ABC This Week.