May 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

FSU presidential search narrowed to three finalists

Kelly HayesMay 15, 20213min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Former House Speaker Ralph Turlington dies at 100

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist combats Gov. Ron DeSantis election measures

FederalHeadlines

IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash

fsu-1024x660
The three candidates will participate in open forums next week.

Florida State University’s Presidential Search Committee has narrowed its pool down to three candidates, the group announced Saturday afternoon after a two-day stretch of interviews involving nine candidates.

The finalists: University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill executive vice chancellor and Provost Robert Blouin, Havard University Vice President for research Richard McCullough and Tulane University Vice President for research Giovanni Piedimonte.

The three candidates will participate in open forums with students, faculty, staff and the community next week, although the search committee has not yet provided a schedule.

The choice of finalists shows a move by the search committee to prioritize those with careers in academia, turning away from applicants with ties to the Florida political sphere or the university itself.

Those who did not make the final cut include state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who’s application brought up questions of a potential conflict of interest because of his membership on the state university system’s Board of Governors. However, Corcoran did receive broad support from lawmakers, alumni and union heads in his candidacy.

Sean Pittman, a Tallahassee lobbyist and CEO of Pittman Law Group, also did not make the cut, along with FSU Vice President and director of intercollegiate athletics David Coburn and FSU-Panama City dean and CEO Randy Hanna.

Mary Ann Rankin, former senior vice president and provost of University of Maryland-College Park, and Michael Young, president emeritus and professor of law at Texas A&M University, also faced the chopping block.

The candidate chosen to lead the university will replace FSU President John Thrasher, who has served as the university’s 15th president since November 2014. Thrasher announced his retirement in September.

Thrasher’s tenure has been largely positive, with state funding and donations to the university on the rise. Thrasher, a former House Speaker and former state Senator, advanced FSU to a spot in the Top 20 national public university ranking.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa Bay Partnership to launch opioid research project Friday with Gov. DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more