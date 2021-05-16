May 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Americans for Prosperity launches campaign against infrastructure plan, targets Stephanie Murphy
Stephanie Murphy

Kelly HayesMay 16, 20214min1

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Republican Arizona election official says Donald Trump “unhinged”

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 5.9.21

CoronavirusHeadlines

Dr. Anthony Fauci says pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’

murphy
Murphy has led bipartisan negotiations on the infrastructure bill. 

Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian advocacy group, has launched a campaign in opposition to President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposalThe campaign will focus on 27 lawmakers, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, in order to drive opposition for the plan.

The group launched the campaign Thursday, describing it as a seven-figure, national campaign called “End Washington Waste: Stop the Spending Spree.” The goal of the campaign is to rally Americans against the proposal, while offering alternatives, according to the organization. 

“President Biden’s infrastructure proposal is a partisan wish list that will cost trillions of dollars, be paid for by historic tax hikes, and do little to improve roads, bridges and airports,” AFP-FL state director Skylar Zander said in a statement.

Congress has already rammed through nearly $2 trillion in partisan COVID-19 ‘relief’ spending this year, and the last thing Washington should be doing is coming up with new ways to spend taxpayer money.”

The campaign plans to drive opposition by mobilizing grassroots activists across the country, aggressive outreach to Capitol Hill offices, robust media efforts and more.

The AFP has already committed to more than 100 events across the country, including rallies, town halls, door-to-door canvassing efforts and phonebanks.

“Our activists look forward to working with lawmakers to keep tax burdens on Americans low so they can keep more of what they earn, prioritize government spending to areas of greatest need, and remove regulatory barriers so that it is easier for our country to get back to work, build infrastructure, and get our economy going again,” AFP President Tim Phillips said in a statement.

The campaign will also feature media, composed of several waves of targeted direct mail, digital advertising and other tactics. 

The first phase of the campaign will target 27 lawmakers in 16 states, with Murphy, of Orlando, being the only Florida Congress member featured.

Murphy is a chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, an official caucus in the U.S. House comprised of 19 fiscally responsible Democrats, and has become a leader in bipartisan negotiations on the infrastructure bill.

AFP has already sent more than 400,000 letters to lawmakers urging them to reject this infrastructure proposal. 

“President Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar ‘infrastructure’ proposal is Washington waste at its worst — a partisan spending spree masquerading as road and bridge improvement,” AFP President Tim Phillips said in a statement. 

Post Views: 148

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican Arizona election official says Donald Trump “unhinged”

nextCharlie Crist urges families to meet Monday tax deadline to receive child tax credit payments

One comment

  • Tom Palmer

    May 16, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    That covered about all of the conservative cliches.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories