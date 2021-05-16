May 16, 2021
Charlie Crist urges families to meet Monday tax deadline to receive child tax credit payments
IRS tax return check mailed by post office.

Kelly Hayes
The tax credit is expected to benefit 112,200 children in Florida's 13th Congressional District, which covers Pinellas County.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is urging Pinellas County families to file their 2020 taxes by Monday’s midnight deadline so they can begin receiving their monthly child tax credit payments in July.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government extended the deadline for filing 2020’s federal income tax from April 15 to midnight, May 17.

The child tax credit payment is part of the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Under the plan, families will be able to receive $3,000 per child and $3,600 per child under the age of 6 with the expansion of the child tax credit, which is typically only $2,000 per child — a change also being promoted by neighboring U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

“The Child Tax Credit monthly payments will help set America’s children up for success and put more money in the pockets of hardworking parents sooner, to pay for childcare or put gas in the car. This will help parents get back to work and help strengthen Florida families,” Crist, also a gubernatorial candidate, said in a statement.  “This provision alone is estimated to cut American child poverty in half, an incredible American achievement! The best way to make sure you and your family can take advantage as soon as possible is to file a 2020 tax return before the May 17th deadline – even if you don’t normally file.”

As part of the package, families could receive monthly payments of $300 per child under 5, and $250 for children over 6, beginning as soon as July through December. 

Families will get their remaining expanded Child Tax Credit when they file their 2021 tax return.

Those who qualify for full credit must have an income below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household, or $150,000 for people who are married and filing jointly.

According to a news release from Crist, the tax credit is expected to benefit 112,200 children in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which covers Pinellas County. That’s 90.3% of all children in the district. 

About 33,900 households in the district could get an average total benefit of $2,800.

