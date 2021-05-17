May 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jeb Bush speaks out against new casino gambling measures

Ryan NicolMay 17, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Online casino gaming axed from Seminole Tribe compact

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ken Welch staffs up as St. Pete mayoral primary nears

APoliticalHeadlines

Duke Energy seeks to recoup storm costs

jeb bush 10-16
Bush's opposition isn't a surprise, as he's opposed gambling expansion since his gubernatorial tenure.

Former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush says “now is not the time” to move forward on a compact expanding casino gambling in Florida.

Legislators are in Tallahassee this week for a Special Legislative Session discussing a new gaming deal between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Amid other provisions, the deal would legalize sports betting in Florida and allow slots and card rooms to operate at all hours through the whole week instead of just weekends.

The new deal would run for 30 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis estimated the 75-page agreement would help raise $2.5 billion in new revenue over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030.

But with the Special Session set to begin Monday, Bush is releasing a statement opposing the expansion with a particular focus on South Florida, where many of the affected casinos are located.

“South Florida is on a roll!” Bush said. “Our great quality of life and an incredible surge of job creators to our region have put us on a path for rising income and prosperity for many more of our neighbors. At the time when our economy is poised for an unprecedented takeoff after taking a hit from the pandemic, now is not the time to expand casino gambling which will benefit a handful at the expense of many.”

Bush’s opposition isn’t a surprise. During his gubernatorial tenure, Bush also resisted calls to expand gambling in Florida. Donald Trump was a large figure behind that push in the late 90s. The two even tussled over the issue during the 2016 presidential election.

Bush has also served as a board member for No Casinos, which has largely opposed the current deal. The group has even threatened a lawsuit, arguing the proposal violates a state constitutional amendment requiring voters to weigh in on any gambling expansion. That amendment does permit the state to negotiate deals “for the conduct of casino gambling on tribal lands.” Still, opponents point to digital betting, which would allow individuals to make wagers from their homes.

Post Views: 168

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis staff lobbies lawmakers ahead of Special Session on gaming

nextEndorsement? Rick Scott says Ron DeSantis will 'continue to lead the party' into 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories