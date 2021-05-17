May 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis staff lobbies lawmakers ahead of Special Session on gaming

Haley BrownMay 17, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecial Session

With Special Session gearing up, Jeb Bush speaks out against new casino gambling measures

HeadlinesSpecial Session

House’s fantasy sports bill could block weekend leagues

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Chris Latvala talks Special Session gambling legislation

Close up of dice rolling on a craps table. Random concept.
With the state's budget bill still hanging in the balance, the Governor still has cards to play in negotiations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff spent the weekend ahead of a Special Session on gaming lobbying members to vote in favor of the new compact with the Seminole Tribe.

Speaking to reporters on a regular zoom media meeting to discuss the upcoming Special Session, House Minority Co-Leader Evan Jenne said the DeSantis’ office was active this weekend.

“I think that they’ve been making phone calls and talking to people on both sides of the aisle,” Jenne said.

Jenne characterized the lobby as unthreatening.

“It’s been friendly. From what I’ve heard it’s been, ‘Hey, this is the Governor’s priority. You’ve been great to the Governor. The Governor has been great to you. Let’s continue this relationship,’” Jenne said.

Opposition to the Compact, which is expected to expand gaming, could come from some lawmakers who are morally opposed to the idea of expanding gambling in the state. Specifically, the online betting provision in the compact has drawn scrutiny from gambling opponents and conservative lawmakers, prompting the Tribe to issue a letter assuring the language in the compact is benign.

The provision in the compact “is simply an agreement to continue discussions about online gaming, but there is no enforcement mechanism if the state fails to engage in such discussions,” Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. wrote.

But if the opposition is not satisfied with the Tribe’s response and still wants to oppose the legislation, Jenne noted “friendly” lobbying isn’t the Governor’s only card to play during gaming negotiations.

“We still have not seen the final signature on the budget. So, there are a lot of things that can disappear quite literally with a stroke of a pen. So, I do anticipate some people that were talking in a very brave manner offline, for that number to decrease abruptly and dramatically due to just the situation we find ourself in,” Jenne said.

But to pass the compact, a simple majority is needed. In the House that means 61 votes. In the Senate, it would be 21 votes.

Jenne said if the strategy to tank the deal is successful, it would likely stem from opposing legislation related to revenue collection, such as the fee collection bills that are part of the Senate package, which has to pass with a two-thirds majority.

Sen. Travis Hutson who is shepherding the bills through the Senate, said he will work with leadership to make sure it passes.

The two chambers will gavel in for the Special Session at 1 p.m. Monday. It is expected to last through the week.

Jenne also said the House Democratic caucus is meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday to determine a caucus position, if any.

Post Views: 69

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse's fantasy sports bill could block weekend leagues

nextWith Special Session gearing up, Jeb Bush speaks out against new casino gambling measures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories