House enlists gaming expert to help lawmakers navigate Seminole Tribe Compact

The House has enlisted the help of a gaming expert to assist lawmakers as they take up a historic gaming compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe.

The expert, Attorney George Skibine, will appear remotely at scheduled committee meetings to answer questions from lawmakers throughout the week.

He will also help lawmakers navigate federal laws and entities including the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the National Indian Gaming Commission and the Department of the Interior.

Skibine served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of Interior from 2008 to 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“While there are many issues that this legislature tackles Session after Session, gaming has not been one of them,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls said Monday atop the rostrum.

Skibine comes on board as lawmakers take up a new gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe. The Compact, a 75 page document, will determine the longterm future of gaming in the state.

Lawmakers will also consider nine bills related to the Compact, dealing with a slew of gaming-related issues including regulation and enforcement.

Prior to meeting in Tallahassee, lawmakers attended meetings to better orient themselves with the subject. The courses covered the history of gaming in Florida, the present situation on gaming, and tribal compact details.

If signed into law, leaders expect the state to generate $2.5 billion in new revenue over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030.

Still, even with the financial incentive and support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Compact will not come easily.

House Minority Co-Leader Evan Jenne on Monday said an estimated 20 or more lawmakers are dead-set against expanding gaming in Florida.

Moreover, the compact would require approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior and would likely face a legal challenge related to a 2018 state constitutional amendment designed to require voter approval of gambling expansions.

A group called No Casinos is already threatening to challenge the compact in court if it gets ratified.