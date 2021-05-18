Senate approves Seminole Gaming Compact

The Senate has passed a bill to ratify and implement Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ gaming agreement with the Seminole Tribe.

The Legislature convened this week for a Special Session on the Seminole Gaming Compact and other gaming issues. By a 38-1 vote, the Senate approved the measure (SB 2A) after questions and debate over how the Legislature would enact the deal with the Tribe.

Current law allows the Tribe to offer slots, banked card games, raffles and drawings. The Compact would expand that authorization to craps, roulette, fantasy sports contests and sports betting.

Sen. Travis Hutson, the St. Johns County Republican selected to shepherd the series of gaming bills through the Senate, told senators nearly everyone is satisfied with the bill.

“This compact is going to bring in billions of dollars that we can use however we want to either plug budget holes, or to work on education, or health care, or more resiliency, or more septic to sewer, or making our beaches ready for hurricanes,” he said. “The money is endless in terms of where we can plug these holes.”

The agreement is expected to generate $2.5 billion in new revenue for the state over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030.

St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes was the lone Senator to vote no. He told members they were voting to put all their eggs in one basket. Yet his concerns weren’t about the $500 million the Compact will rake in next year.

“Sometimes we have to say the state of Florida and portions of our economy are not for sale just to the highest bidder that other people are able to compete, because that’s what Florida is about,” Brandes said.

However, he was far from the lone member to voice concerns over the deal expected to raise billions for Florida over the Compact’s 30-year term.

Lighthouse Point Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer said the state was negotiating with hostage takers.

“I’m (going to) vote for this bill, but I’m (going to) hold my nose while I do it,” Farmer said.

Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo said Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican, could have negotiated a better deal, a dig at the Governor.

“I think the current posture that we’re in right now shows that one side is very good at negotiating and the other has never made a payroll or a signed front of the paycheck,” Pizzo said.

A motion by Farmer to enter the question and answer part of Monday’s floor session into the record delayed the Senate vote. Ultimately, Republicans killed that motion, which Democrats argued would have helped clarify the measure.

The House Select Committee on Gaming is expected to approve the House’s counterpart bill (HB 1A) Tuesday before the House is set to pass the legislation Wednesday.

Saved for a future Compact will be issues like online gaming. But in closing, Hutson thanked Simpson for letting him partake in talks on the deal.

“You brought me in the room with many of the negotiations and I’m glad to get it done, and hopefully never have to deal with another Compact again,” Hutson said.