May 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

SD 4 hopefuls split on Seminole Compact

A.G. GancarskiMay 18, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Gaming expansion critics pack Capitol Courtyard

HeadlinesSpecial Session

House panel approves compact, contemplates viability of the agreement

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Fantasy sports bill dropped for Special Session

byrd yarborough fischer three shot
Clay Yarborough is a no on the gambling deal, Jason Fischer a yes.

Two Republican legislators seeking their party’s nomination in Senate District 4 diverge on affirming a new gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe.

The Seminole Compact, a policy priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, was ratified by the Senate Tuesday, and awaits House approval. However, at least one Republican in the Duval Delegation will not back the measure.

Rep. Clay Yarborough, the Arlington Republican who represents House District 12, will be a no vote on the Compact. He was expected to be at the Rally for Florida’s Future, an anti-Compact event held today at the Florida Capitol, but was unable to attend the event. But he told Florida Politics he “continues to oppose the Compact in its current form.”

Yarborough’s opposition is not surprising. Going back to his time on the Jacksonville City Council, he opposed vice bills generally, and his base historically has been the religious right.

However, Yarborough’s position is not the default in the Duval delegation’s Republican caucus, or the Senate race.

Rep. Jason Fischer, the Mandarin Republican who represents House District 16 in the southern part of the county, enthusiastically supports the accord.

“I support the Compact and applaud Gov. DeSantis and our legislative leadership for being bold on leading to solve this issue, which has lingered for years,” Fischer told Florida Politics Tuesday.

The third state Representative seeking the Senate seat, Rep. Cord Byrd of House District 11, has yet to respond to an inquiry about his stance on the Compact.

Current statute allows the Tribe to offer slots, banked card games, raffles and drawings. The Compact would add craps, roulette, fantasy sports contests and sports betting to the list of allowable games. The deal is expected to generate $2.5 billion for the state over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030.

With Special Session all but in the rear view mirror, Byrd, Fischer, and Yarborough will resume campaign activity, ahead of what promises to be a competitive and expensive primary.

Two are off to fast starts. Fischer entered Session and the compulsory fundraising pause with approximately $900,000 banked between his campaign account and political committee. Yarborough had raised roughly $400,000.

Byrd, with roughly $80,000 raised, has ground to make up in the race to replace termed-out Sen. Aaron Bean.

Post Views: 92

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGaming expansion critics pack Capitol Courtyard

One comment

  • Judith L Lee

    May 18, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    We want a casino in northern Florida.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories