May 20, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Stephanie Murphy undeterred by Val Demings’ Senate bid

Peter SchorschMay 20, 20214min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

HeadlinesTampa Bay

More trouble is brewing at the Tampa Bay Times, and that’s bad news for readers

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.20.21

murphy
Demings may scare off some candidates. Murphy isn't one of them.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings decision to run for U.S. Senate next year may scare off some candidates, but U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is not one of them.

While Demings is certainly a high-caliber candidate for Democrats to rally behind as they seek to boot Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio from office. However, sources familiar with Murphy’s decision-making say the Central Florida Democrat believes she has the same upsides as Demings — and more.

Murphy has been positioning herself for a statewide run for months. While Demings had until recently been considered a potential gubernatorial candidate, Murphy’s has been speculated to run for the U.S. Senate from the jump.

Many onlookers, however, added a caveat: If Demings entered the race, Murphy would not.

Murphy, who represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District, does have some advantages to flex if she finds herself up against Demings. Namely, she’s already proved she can knock a longtime incumbent Republican out of office — and hang onto the same tough swing seat cycle after cycle.

A potential Murphy campaign would hammer the battle-tested narrative, noting that with the current 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, it’s not time to nominate someone who hasn’t proved they can come out on top in a tough election.

Another separator, the source says, are Murphy’s Spanish language skills, which make her uniquely suited to counter a narrative common in Hispanic communities that Democrats would turn the United States into a “socialist” country.

She also could point to her status as one of the most effective, bipartisan members of Congress. Murphy is a Co-Chair of the House Blue Dog Coalition, which is comprised of centrist Democrats. She has also fared well in numerous effectiveness rankings. The Center for Effective Lawmaking rated her as the No. 26 most effective Representative in the 115th Congress. Demings ranked No. 103.

Murphy could use that to pitch herself as a more steady handed lawmaker who would better appeal to General Election voters.

“Stephanie Murphy has never lost a race, despite representing one of the most competitive seats in the country,” Lauren Calmet, a spokesperson for Murphy, told Florida Politics. “She is an effective legislator, a proven fundraiser, and exactly the type of person who can beat Marco Rubio. Should she decide to run for the US Senate, she will win.”

In addition to Demings and Murphy, the Democratic primary could include former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, who also hails from Central Florida. Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala had been rumored as a potential candidate, but she has since hinted she will run for Demings’ U.S. House seat.

Post Views: 73

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMore trouble is brewing at the Tampa Bay Times, and that's bad news for readers

nextHouse backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections

One comment

  • Evan Miller

    May 20, 2021 at 7:32 am

    Val Demmings needs to find her service weapon that was stolen from her unlocked city vehicle.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories