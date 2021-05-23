May 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gold Coast Eagle hosts job fair for restaurant, hospitality industry
Image via Florida Beer Wholesalers Association.

Jacob OglesMay 23, 20214min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Experts or ‘grifters’? Little-known Cyber Ninjas runs Arizona audit

2022Headlines

Panhandle Republicans endorse each other, move to thwart heated primaries

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU presidential candidates picked in secret, search committee member says

Gold Coast job fair
The event aimed to address a labor shortage hurting restaurants and hotels.

Even in a rebounding post-pandemic economy, Florida restaurants are facing staffing shortages. But a Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association event in the Sarasota area aimed to change that.

Hosted by Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Sarasota, the May 18 event intended to connect those looking for work with employers in desperate need of workers. Gold Coast Coast Owner and CEO John Saputo said that’s important to get a critical industry hit hard by the pandemic back on its feet.

“Right now, tourism is booming at this particular point,” Saputo said, “but they can’t find enough people. Some of these restaurants have not been able to open for lunch., are having to have curtailed hours, are having to shut down for days at a time because they just don’t have the staff to work their stores.”

Saputo’s company, the regional distributor for Anheuser-Busch products, works with thousands of retailers in the region. That includes most restaurants and hotels in the area, so the health of his business relies indirectly on the ability to area restaurants to keep a steady flow of customers.

The shortage of restaurant and retail workers has caused alarm, with some businesses offering signing bonuses and even stipends just to show up for interviews. Many restaurants criticize the continued $600 weekly federal unemployment checks for making many workers choose to stay home rather than return to work for a minimum wage, which is even lower for tipped workers.

Others say it means restaurants should pay better wages and offer benefits.

While Saputo has been a prominent Republican donor in the region, the focus of this event was on connecting employers with workers in need of a job.

“We thought that this event would help them,” he said. “As a result of today, a lot of these customers found a lot of employees, and people that didn’t have jobs found enough of them to staff up our restaurants and hotels in Sarasota and Manatee county.”

That should help hotels and restaurants maintain better staffing levels at a time when more customers are ready to dine in. Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all state restaurant restrictions in Florida in September and has since preempted any local restrictions.

A video on the job fair was produced and shared by the Florida Beer Wholesalers Association.

Post Views: 79

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFSU presidential candidates picked in secret, search committee member says

nextPanhandle Republicans endorse each other, move to thwart heated primaries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories