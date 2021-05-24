Democrat Adam Gentle to challenge Mario Díaz-Balart in CD 25

Adam Gentle, an anti-corruption attorney, is launching a bid to unseat Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart in Florida’s 25th Congressional District.

In announcing his run, Gentle cited the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. as a motivating factor to jump into the race.

“This is an inflection point in our history; our failure to act now to address the causes of the Jan. 6th insurrection will lead this nation down the same path as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba,” Gentle said.

“I will not stand on the sidelines and watch elected officials repeat proven lies to further their corrupt scheme. They have tested our Constitution and the will of the American people. No mas. Floridians have an opportunity to save this nation and elect representatives that will uphold their oath of office and bring prosperity to all Floridians.”

Gentle will have an uphill climb ahead of him. Díaz-Balart did not even court a General Election opponent in 2020. In his last General Election race, in 2018, Díaz-Balart coasted to reelection with more than 60% of the vote.

Last cycle, Republicans only improved their standing in Miami-Dade County, where CD 25 is mostly located. In addition to covering parts of Miami-Dade, including Hialeah, Doral and Miami Springs, the district also stretches across the south to Collier and Hendry counties. It’s unclear how the district boundaries will be affected by the upcoming redistricting process.

Gentle released a nearly 4-minute long introductory video paired with his announcement.

“I am Adam Gentle, a Democrat who believes that compassionate capitalism can drive our economic engine for the good of the people it serves,” Gentle says. The video also highlights challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and again hits Republicans for fueling conspiracies that led to the Jan. 6 riot.

Díaz-Balart voted to decertify the 2020 election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania and also opposed a House measure setting up a new commission to investigate the attack. Multiple Senate committees are also investigating portions of the Jan. 6 riot.

“It is essential that we take action to protect our small businesses, our environment, and our tourism industry. Florida’s 25th district deserves a voice in Florida and Washington D.C. that is pro-democracy, believes in facts, and tells the community the truth,” Gentle added in a separate statement.

“This is just not for us; this is for our economy, our children, and their future.”

Gentle is a member of the LGBTQ community and would be the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Florida if elected.

Gentle’s launch strategy, while delivered in English, also contains Spanish subtitles to reach the district’s large Hispanic community.

“Adam understands the importance of starting early with a bilingual message to our community and the importance of listening to every person in the district that he represents,” added Evelyn Perez-Verdia, a campaign messaging strategist who produced Gentle’s ad.

“It is already known that being constant and starting early is how elections are won.”