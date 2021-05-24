May 24, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Stephen Lawson launches new comms firm, Battleground Strategies

Drew WilsonMay 24, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis takes on Big Tech, signs social media ‘censorship’ bill

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis charges ‘elite corporate outlets’ with ‘gaslight’ on critical race theory

2022Headlines

Democrat Adam Gentle to challenge Mario Díaz-Balart in CD 25

Stephen Lawson_Battleground Strategied ART
The firm will focus on strategic communications and PR for political, corporate, and nonprofit clients.

Veteran Republican political operative Stephen Lawson is launching his own firm.

The new venture is named Battleground Strategies, a nod to Lawson’s experience in Florida and Georgia, two of the most hotly contested political states in the country.

Battleground Strategies will focus on strategic communications and public relations for clients across the political, corporate, and nonprofit sectors.

Lawson will draw on his experience having worked in senior-level positions in the Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis gubernatorial administrations as well as under former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“I’m excited and humbled to launch Battleground Strategies, which has been a dream of mine for some time now. In today’s media landscape, developing an effective plan, understanding your audience, and driving home a winning message is more important than ever,” Lawson told Florida Politics.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do that for some incredible leaders on some of the biggest stages in politics, and I’m looking forward to delivering that experience and expertise for my clients.”

Lawson is a Tallahassee native who got his start in politics working for the Republican Party of Florida.

After a brief stint working at a boutique research and communications firm advising a wide range of clients, Lawson worked on then-Gov. Scott’s successful reelection campaign in 2014, serving as Rapid Response Director.

Following the inauguration, he was tapped to serve as Scott’s Director of Research and Writing, as well as in high-level positions in the Scott administration at Enterprise Florida, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism marketing arm.

During the 2018 cycle, Lawson joined DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign as Communications Director, overseeing all messaging, media, communications strategy, and execution across 10 media markets within a $100 million campaign. Lawson worked as the Director of Communications at the Florida Lottery after DeSantis’ inauguration.

Last year, he was recruited to Georgia to serve as the deputy campaign manager and Communications Director for Loeffler’s campaign.

Lawson got his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, where he was a Florida Blue Key member, and received a graduate degree from the Florida State University Master’s in Applied American Politics and Policy program.

Post Views: 136

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDarryl Rouson backs Gina Driscoll for reelection to St. Pete City Council

nextDemocrat Adam Gentle to challenge Mario Díaz-Balart in CD 25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories