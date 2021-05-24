May 24, 2021
Lobbying compensation: The Fiorentino Group keeps pace with $545K last quarter

Drew Wilson

fiorentino-marty-with-joe-mobley-and-mark-pinto edit
The firm is on track for another $2M year.

The Fiorentino Group reeled in more than $2 million in lobbying pay last year, and their first-quarter numbers show they’re on track to do it again in 2021.

The team led by founding partner Marty Fiorentino handled more than 60 clients during the January-through-March quarter and recorded $545,000 in earnings.

Florida lobbyists report their earnings for each contract in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly earnings.

The firm’s Q1 roster included Davis Bean, John Delaney, Joe Mobley, Mark Pinto and Shannan Schuessler. Their legislative lobbying effort clocked in at $285,000. It included 53 contracts in all, with a dozen falling in the $15,000 bracket.

The Fiorentino Group is the preeminent Jacksonville firm. As such, their client sheet includes most major business interests in Duval and most of the 904.

Top clients include Crowley Maritime, Flagler Health, Florida East Coast Railway, PGA Tour and UF Health Jacksonville.

A flood of local governments and constitutional offices checked in at $5,000 a pop. A sampling: CareerSource Northeast Florida, Clay County, Flagler County, St. Johns County and Atlantic Beach.

The transportation sector was also a moneymaker, with CSX, Florida Maritime Partnership Jacksonville Aviation Authority, Jacksonville Port Authority and RailUSA all making the list.

The Fiorentino Group does have a stable of national outfits on its client roster — notables include AT&T and Uber. They team also handles the needs of groups such as the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council and the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.

The firm’s executive branch report was largely identical, though a couple legislative clients either dropped to a lower compensation range or received their executive lobbying help gratis — on paper, at least.

Compensation reports also list broad ranges for overall pay. The Fiorentino Group reported $250,000 to $500,000 in pay on each report, meaning it earned no less than $500,000 in the first. Based on per-client maximums, the firm could have earned as much as $900,000.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a May 15 deadline to turn in compensation reports covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Second-quarter compensation reports are due to the state on Aug. 14.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

