Marco Rubio warns there’s ‘no way’ Chinese communists cooperate in virus probe

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio renewed his China critique on Wednesday’s edition of Fox and Friends, suggesting the communist regime has no interest in discovering the true source of COVID-19.

Rubio, a frequent critic of the Communist regime in Beijing, vowed last spring that China would be “held accountable” if the virus indeed was a creation of a lab in Wuhan. The theory was pooh-poohed by much of the press, but time has not disproven it.

Now, with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden administration officials calling for “international experts” to investigate, with the assistance of the World Health Organization and Chinese cooperation, Rubio contends China won’t help out even if it could, and suggests salient reasons to obscure the investigation.

“There’s no way that the Chinese Communist Party is going to turn over any of the information needed to have a serious investigation,” Rubio said Wednesday.

“And the more that they do that, I think you’ve got to start concluding that they in fact had some role to play in how this happened,” Rubio added, as part of an extended jeremiad about China’s ultimate unreliability when it comes to true answers on its role in the pandemic

“It has always been true that it has been just as likely that this was the result of someone who was infected during an experiment at the Wuhan lab than it was something that came from an animal to a human at a food market. Both have always been equally likely and I would argue that there was actually some evidence that it was likelier that it was a lab accident,” the Senator said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is “not capable of undertaking this type of investigation because, frankly, the Chinese won’t allow it,” Rubio said.

Rubio thinks it’s “quite possible” the “Communist Party itself doesn’t know what happened,” because people who might self-report issues in labs in free countries could suffer consequences in China.

“People like that get fired. They disappear,” Rubio said.

Rubio suggested the pattern of Chinese behavior he and other Sino-skeptics outline might lead some to “start concluding that, in fact, (the Chinese communist government) had some role to play in how this happened.”

“We already know they covered it up,” Rubio added.