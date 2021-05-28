Rick Scott says ‘aspirational’ Hispanics moving to GOP

Republicans may be out of power in Washington, but one Florida Senator sees demographic reasons for optimism in next year’s midterms.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, leading the National Republican Senatorial Committee through 2022, touted new polling from the NRSC Friday showing progress with a key demographic.

Scott, the winner of three statewide elections in eight years, focused his own efforts on Hispanic outreach. And he sees movement happening, right now, that gives him optimism for Republican prospects with what he called an “aspirational” voting bloc.

“Democrats seem to be puzzled about why Hispanic voters are moving away from their party in droves, but the reasons could not be more clear,” Scott posited in a statement from the NRSC.

“Hispanic voters are aspirational and want the freedom and opportunity that Republican policies provide. Democrats believe in big spending, big government, open borders, and fewer freedoms for hardworking families — all policies soundly rejected by Hispanic voters in our poll,” Scott contended.

“Hispanic voters are becoming Republican because of our agenda. It’s happening right now, it isn’t something we are hoping for,” the Senator asserted.

“It is proof that if we fight for good policy, genuinely engage the community, and do the right thing for families, Republican candidates can and will earn support from Hispanic communities across the map. The NRSC is confident the Republican message will enable us to win over more voters from all walks of life in key battleground states and retake the majority in 2022.”

The polling data, collected in April, surveyed 1,200 likely Hispanic voters from battleground Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Ohio, all places with live Senate races next year. On questions ranging from transgender athletes in youth sports to whether corporations should withdraw business from places that pass laws they don’t like, the NRSC collated data that supported its regular talking points.

Among the findings: 65% of Hispanics polled oppose a voter identification “ban,” 72% want to “control the border,” and 66% believe “cancel culture has gotten out of hand.”

The narrative insights from the 34-page deck are arguably more interesting than the math, meanwhile, offering an interesting insight into GOP methodology and talking points headed into the midterms.

“Democrats believe all minorities reflexively agree with them, no matter how bizarre and left wing Dems become,” read one declaration.

The deck posits that what has happened in Scott’s Florida is “the future,” meanwhile.

“The Florida electorate is substantially less White than it was in in 2000. And yet, more Republican than it was 20 years ago.”