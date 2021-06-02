June 2, 2021
Daphne Campbell’s son dies after shooting in Miami-Dade County

Ryan Nicol

Daphne Campbell
The former Senator posted about the shooting Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Jason Campbell, the son of former Sen. Daphne Campbell, has been found dead after a shooting near a Miami-Dade County apartment complex.

Campbell posted about the shooting Wednesday morning on Facebook.

“I did not know a mother should bury a child rather a child should bury their parents,” former Sen. Campbell wrote, while asking for prayers for her and her son’s three children. “Mommy loves you so so much! Rest in peace and I will see you one day!”

The Miami Herald obtained a flyer from police seeking information on the deadly shooting, which pictures the 23-year-old Jason Campbell. The Herald’s Charles Rabin also cited “a law enforcement source,” stating police are eyeing a woman who used to date Jason Campbell’s girlfriend.

“The woman was seen on video surveillance entering the apartment complex, and was also identified by a witness entering his apartment,” Rabin reported. “She is expected to be charged with murder.”

Former Sen. Campbell represented Senate District 38 for two years before losing a Democratic primary contest to Sen. Jason Pizzo. She served six years in the House prior to that.

Pizzo, who won the SD 38 seat in 2018, is now defending that seat against Daphne Campbell. She filed in February for a rematch in 2022. Wednesday afternoon, Pizzo commented on the death of Campbell’s son in a written statement.

“I called Senator Campbell today to express my sincere condolences for the loss of her son,” Pizzo wrote on Twitter. “Jason was just 23, a father, a son, and another victim of senseless gun violence. As parents, political disagreements are wholly insignificant when it comes to the lives of our children.”

Miami-Dade County has seen a spate of gun violence since the Memorial Day weekend. Dozens were shot across multiple different shootings. Jason Campbell was found dead early Tuesday morning, according to police, after being shot in the chest.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

