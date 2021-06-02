Last Call for 6.2.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The state’s budget is now set in stone — or at least ink.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the $101.5 billion budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, of which he boasted $9.5 billion in reserves.

“You would have said that a year ago — no one would have believed that would have been possible, and yet here we are,” DeSantis said, speaking at a restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.

The Governor credited lawmakers with spending conservatively and responsibly. But he also credited resisting lockdowns and prioritizing vaccinations to the 65 and older population with keeping the state’s economy afloat.

“We were also the landing spot for a lot of people that wanted to escape the insanity and come and get their mental … get recharged from escaping these lockdowns,” he said. “We served as kind of the de facto West Berlin through a lot of the balance of this for the United States, and I think it’s benefited a lot of people throughout the country.”

Senate President Wilton Simpson thanked the Governor for the “light touch” to vetoes in this year’s budget, made possible because the state’s economy repeatedly outperformed expectations.

But DeSantis wasn’t able to keep a light touch with one of his own priorities. The Governor had to veto a $1 billion Emergency Response and Preparedness fund that was his idea.

DeSantis blamed the veto on the federal government. The emergency fund was set to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, but recent guidelines released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury said states should use ARP money for “immediate economic stabilization,” rather than a rainy-day emergency fund as DeSantis and the Florida Legislature planned.

“We were going to run into the risk of having the feds come after us for it,” DeSantis said.

The new federal ARP guidance also affected another $350 million of ARP funds the Florida Legislature planned to set aside in a budget stabilization fund. DeSantis also vetoed that line item.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,284,500 FL residents (+1,185 since June 1)

— 43,489 Non-FL residents (+49 since June 1)

Origin:

— 18,835 Travel related

— 919,984 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,961 Both

— 1,320,720 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 95,438 in FL

Deaths:

— 37,665 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 17,900,766 Doses administered

— 10,365,752 Total people vaccinated

— 2,013,507 First dose

— 817,231 Completed one-dose series (+6,175 since June 1)

— 7,535,014 Completed two-dose series (+23,169 since June 1)

Quote of the Day

“We served as kind of the de facto West Berlin through a lot of the balance of this for the United States, and I think it’s benefited a lot of people throughout the country.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, crediting anti-lockdown policy with reviving the state economy.

