Kanika Tomalin mulls CD 13 bid after Rick Kriseman passed

The race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District could soon draw another Democrat. St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin is mulling a run, according to Bay News 9’s Trevor Pettiford who tweeted the news Wednesday.

Tomalin’s decision is by no means final, but she is giving the run a close look after her boss, Mayor Rick Kriseman, announced Tuesday he would not run for the office. Before that, she had been supportive of his potential bid and, according to sources familiar with conversations, was surprised when he announced he was passing on the opportunity.

The news got her, and her family thinking. As someone with an eye for public service, the move would fit Tomalin well, though it would challenge her desire demonstrated so far in public office to stay largely out of the lime light.

Tomalin, a Democrat, would bring with her to the race a compelling story. She began her career in journalism, spent years working as a hospital executive and then was tapped to be Kriseman’s No. 2 as deputy mayor, later also being tasked with serving simultaneously as city administrator, the top non-elected post in the executive office.

But with the end of Kriseman’s tenure, hers too is drawing to a close. Kriseman created the deputy mayor position for Tomalin and later took what was to some a controversial step to also name her city administrator. But she’s carried both duties well, by most accounts, and has made a name for herself independent Kriseman, including through leadership on city wellness initiatives.

Tomalin’s children are also sixth generation St. Pete residents, giving her a hometown claim not unlike CD 13 incumbent Charlie Crist, who Tomalin’s oldest son, Kai, once interned for. Those roots span large chunks of the city, and important voting blocs.

Most know Tomalin lived for years in South St. Pete, in the Greater Pinellas Point neighborhood, also previous stomping grounds for Crist.

But she now lives in West St. Pete, and attends church in Snell Isle. Both connections gives Tomalin familiarity among Republicans who could be crucial in a 2022 CD 13 bid, a district that is already purple and could shift even more toward the GOP after redistricting this year. Snell Isle is home to wealthier neighborhoods with both Democrats and Republicans, and West St. Pete is home to City Council District 1, one of only two districts in the city with a Republican voter registration edge, albeit small.

Tomalin’s uncle, Calvin Harris, is a former Pinellas County Commissioner, offering a family story rife with public service.

And no conversation about Tomalin would be complete without acknowledging her late husband, the beloved Tampa Bay Times outdoor writer Terry Tomalin. Tomalin has publicly acknowledged her family’s challenges with her husband’s untimely passing, endearing her to city residents across the political spectrum. Her story is one of perseverance and unwavering love, even in death.

If Tomalin does run, she’d face a competitive Democratic Primary. Rep. Ben Diamond, who had been slated to be the top Democrat in the Florida House of Representatives before jumping into the CD 13 race last month, carries arguably about the same name recognition she would most. And Eric Lynn, a former Obama administration staffer, has an impressive resume in national security to tout, which could draw crucial bipartisan support.

If she earned her party’s nomination, Tomalin would face another challenge in Republican Anna Paulina Luna, a firebrand conservative and diehard Trump supporter who fared better than expected against Crist in the 2020 election.

For now, her next move is a question mark, but for St. Pete residents, it’s certainly worth watching.