Aramis Ayala picks up Democracy for America endorsement in CD 10

Democratic former State Attorney Aramis Ayala has picked up the endorsement of Howard Dean‘s Democracy for America PAC for her candidacy in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Ayala, former State Attorney in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit, is one of three high-profile Democrats jockeying for the chance to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is all but officially running for the U.S. Senate rather than for reelection. Also in are state Sen. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson of Orlando.

The district covers much of western Orange County. There are two Republicans also running, Willie Montague of Orlando and Carter Morgan of Orlando. But CD 10 is a Democratic stronghold. The latest Cook Political Report says the district leans Democrat by 11 points, an advantage not likely to change much unless upcoming redistricting radically redraws the map.

“Aramis Ayala is a civil rights advocate, cancer survivor, and former Florida (State) Attorney who has dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice,” the political action committee wrote in its endorsement. “The first Black State Attorney in Florida history, Aramis fearlessly took on the status quo to build safer, healthier communities, going head-to-head with the then-Governor over the death penalty, noting accountability and a responsibility to carry out justice equitably as key factors. Now she is running for Congress because this moment calls for bold action, principled leadership, and someone who will fight for justice for all.”

Democracy for America was founded in 2004 by Dean, a former Democratic National Committee Chair. It has supported progressive Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“Democracy for America knows what it means to be a principled fighter, and I’m looking forward to joining them on the campaign trail. Together, we can take the bold policy reform I began as Florida’s first Black State Attorney all the way to Congress,” Ayala wrote in an email to supporters.