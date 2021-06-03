June 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Aramis Ayala picks up Democracy for America endorsement in CD 10

Scott PowersJune 3, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell launches bid for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat

FederalHeadlines

DNC wants a ‘thank you’ from Ron DeSantis for virus relief money

2022

George P. Bush running for Attorney General in Texas

Aramis Ayala
The progressive PAC was founded by former DNC Chair Howard Dean.

Democratic former State Attorney Aramis Ayala has picked up the endorsement of Howard Dean‘s Democracy for America PAC for her candidacy in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Ayala, former State Attorney in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit, is one of three high-profile Democrats jockeying for the chance to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is all but officially running for the U.S. Senate rather than for reelection. Also in are state Sen. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson of Orlando.

The district covers much of western Orange County. There are two Republicans also running, Willie Montague of Orlando and Carter Morgan of Orlando. But CD 10 is a Democratic stronghold. The latest Cook Political Report says the district leans Democrat by 11 points, an advantage not likely to change much unless upcoming redistricting radically redraws the map.

“Aramis Ayala is a civil rights advocate, cancer survivor, and former Florida (State) Attorney who has dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice,” the political action committee wrote in its endorsement. “The first Black State Attorney in Florida history, Aramis fearlessly took on the status quo to build safer, healthier communities, going head-to-head with the then-Governor over the death penalty, noting accountability and a responsibility to carry out justice equitably as key factors. Now she is running for Congress because this moment calls for bold action, principled leadership, and someone who will fight for justice for all.”

Democracy for America was founded in 2004 by Dean, a former Democratic National Committee Chair. It has supported progressive Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“Democracy for America knows what it means to be a principled fighter, and I’m looking forward to joining them on the campaign trail. Together, we can take the bold policy reform I began as Florida’s first Black State Attorney all the way to Congress,” Ayala wrote in an email to supporters.

Post Views: 96

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.3.21

nextJuvenile justice advocate Irene Sullivan endorses Ken Welch for St. Pete Mayor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories