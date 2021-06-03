June 3, 2021
Dean Black raises $100K as he mulls HD 11 run

Drew Wilson June 3, 2021

Dean Black (art)
Black would be the fourth Republican to enter the race.

Duval County Republican Party Chair Dean Black raised more than $100,000 for his political committee last month ahead of a possible run in House District 11.

“I have been humbled by the outpouring of encouragement to run for the Legislature,” Black said. “While I am praying about it and discussing it with my family, I know that Tallahassee needs more strong conservative leaders who will fight to preserve liberty and opportunity in Florida.”

Black’s haul came in across 45 checks, including three for $10,000. Those came from William Riddell of Amelia Island, Andrew Mayer of Jacksonville and Jax-based BC Industrial Supply.

Notable donors on the list include Duval County Clerk of Court Jody Phillips, St. Johns County Clerk of Court Brandon Patty, former Rep. Jay Fant, Ronnie Fussell, Husein Cumber, Bill Watson, Deno Hicks and a political committee affiliated with U.S. Rep. John Rutherford.

Black is no stranger to fundraising, having raised roughly $1 million for the Duval GOP during his tenure as Chairman. In all, he raised $101,500 and spent nothing, leaving him with the full amount in the bank.

Black has served as Duval GOP chair since 2018. He is also a local business owner, rancher, and Air Force Veteran. He is an 8th generation Northeast Florida native. He and his wife, Kim, have 5 children

Black, who describes himself as “a staunch Trump supporter,” was a surrogate, delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention, and actively involved the former President’s reelection campaign.

“Northeast Florida deserves a Representative that stands on a strong America First agenda: Limited government, low taxes, school choice and supporting our brave first responders.”

HD 11 is currently held by Rep. Cord Byrd, who is running for state Senate rather than re-election next year. So far, the field includes three Republicans: Heath Brokwell, Matthew Collins and Bo Wade.

Of the three, only Brockwell has shown fundraising of any significance. He has raised about $17,000 over the last three months and has about $16,000 in the bank.

HD 11 covers all of Nassau County and part of Duval. It leans heavily Republican. However, district lines are set to be redrawn ahead of the 2022 election.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

