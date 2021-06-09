Last Call for 6.9.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Congressman Charlie Crist, working to secure the Democratic nomination for Governor, stopped in Tallahassee Wednesday to discuss voting rights with Black leaders.

While in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ backyard Crist slammed DeSantis for a “junk” voting bill, Senate Bill 90, passed this Session.

“He’s signing bills that appeal to the Republican right nationally,” Crist said. “Not to our fellow Floridians today.”

Crist’s comments about DeSantis’ national agenda come as the Governor rounds the corner on half a dozen fundraising stops to collect money from voters not in Florida. DeSantis’ fundraising tour this weekend goes through southern California. The trip kicks off in San Diego Thursday.

“Instead of going to San Diego and the Northeast, wherever he’s going for his Presidential run or whatever he’s doing, I’m here in Leon County. I was in Alachua County this morning. Later, I’m going to be in Palm Beach County tomorrow morning,” Crist told reporters after the round table. “You go to the people; you travel the state.”

But the out-of-state fundraising could be giving DeSantis, who after many cable news appearances has become a national darling of the Republican Party, an edge.

Crist, after raising $1.5 million for his campaign last month, is trailing DeSantis who raised at least $5 million in May and $14 million in April. DeSantis has not officially filed his May fundraising totals, but has already started putting up donations collected in June.

Crist said he would catch up with DeSantis’ PAC, Friends of Ron.

“We’ll have the resources to compete. We’ll be there,” Crist said.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, the other Democratic primary challenger, had about $1.5 million through the end of May in her political committee.

“Desperate people do and say desperate things.” — U.S. Rep. Val Demings, after U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio called her a “do-nothing” Congresswoman.

