June 7, 2021
Chris Sprowls committee tops $158K
Image via Colin Hackley.

News Service Of Florida

FLAPOL030221CH032
The committee has $1.4 million in the bank.

A political committee chaired by House Speaker Chris Sprowls raised more than $158,000 in May, with a large part of the money coming from Northeast Florida, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee Floridians for Economic Freedom raised $158,350 and had about $1.4 million on hand as of May 31.

The largest contributions during the month were $25,000 from Penn National Gaming and $25,000 from a PAC linked to Florida Workers’ Advocates, an organization of attorneys who represent injured workers, according to the report filed at the state Division of Elections.

But the committee also received numerous smaller contributions from donors in Jacksonville and other parts of Northeast Florida.

That included $36,500 from donors with Jacksonville or Jacksonville Beach addresses and $17,350 from donors with St. Augustine, Saint Johns or Ponte Vedra Beach addresses, a state database shows.

___

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida.

