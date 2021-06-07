June 7, 2021
Cuban normalization activist Al Fox ponders U.S. Senate bid against Marco Rubio
Stock image via Adobe.

election exploratory
Fox would face a tough primary against Val Demings and Alan Grayson.

Tampa activist Al Fox is launching an exploratory committee to consider a possible bid for U.S. Senate against Marco Rubio in 2022.

Fox, a local government relations consultant, is a longtime activist on issues related to Cuba and normalizing relations with the island nation.

A Democrat, Fox has for years hosted members of Congress and other officials on fact-finding missions to Cuba free of charge.

Fox offered input into the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000, which allows U.S. corporations to see agricultural products to Cuba. Locally, he has been a major voice on U.S./Cuba relations for more than 20 years.

He also founded and presides over the Alliance for Responsible Cuba Policy Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to re-establish trade and diplomatic relations with Cuba.

Fox launched his career in politics as an entry-level Senate aide, eventually rising to a senior congressional staff assistant to the U.S. House and Senate. Later, Fox established his own government relations firm.

Coretta Scott King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow, appointed Fox to the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday Commission, which established the civil rights icon’s birthday as a national holiday.

Fox also served as an adviser to former South African President and Nobel Peace Prize winner F.W. de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela and dismantled the nation’s system of apartheid.

If he runs, Fox plans to focus on immigration reform, military registration, climate change, smart cities, protection of the Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico, LGBTQ+ rights, China’s dominance in the world and health care for all.

Fox will face a tough primary if he joins the race. Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson announced he would run Monday, after months of exploring his own bid. U.S. Rep. Val Demings is also expected to run and has already been scooping up support, indicating she will likely be the establishment Democratic pick.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

