June 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

‘It’s on’: Alan Grayson slams ‘corrupt’ Marco Rubio, steps up Senate bid
Alan Grayson.

Jacob OglesJune 7, 20215min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs Speaker-priority foreign influence bills

HeadlinesTallahassee

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Tallahassee this week

2022Headlines

‘Lying from the get-go’: Nikki Fried fundraising pitch slams GOP ‘witch hunt’

grayson
The Windemere Democrat filed in March. Now he's putting the incumbent on blast.

After months of exploring a U.S. Senate bid, former Rep. Alan Grayson has been uncharacteristically measured with his words. Now he has declared “it’s on” and released an attack ad against Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Grayson vs. Rubio — it’s on,” the Windemere Democrat tweeted. “Watch to see how we’ll beat Marco Rubio. We can beat Rubio, and Keep the Senate Blue, if we work together. Join us!”

An aggressive ad accompanies the post.

“Corrupt Marco Rubio has spent years defrauding the people of Florida,” the ad begins.

It then goes into a litany of attacks that have been used against the two-term Republican Senator, from the use of a Republican Party of Florida credit card while he served as Speaker of the House to his high vote absentee record while he ran for President in 2016.

The ad closes with a tease to GraysonForSenate.org, a still largely under construction site now adorned with a donation button and social media links.

On his Facebook page, Grayson unveiled a new banner branding him a “progressive champion” and made clear he’s ready to challenge the two-term incumbent.

“Marco Rubio has got to go. We’re building a movement to defeat him and we need YOUR help to do it,” he said, linking to an ActBlue fundraising page.

Grayson first filed for the Senate seat in March, but up until now has carefully said he was exploring a Senate bid. For now, he enjoys status as the most high-profile Democrat challenging Rubio in 2022.

But he’s certainly not the only one in the race, or the last anticipated entry.

Most eyes in the state remain on U.S. Rep. Van Demings, an Orlando Democrat lining up support for an anticipated run.

Allen Ellison, a Wauchula Democrat who has run twice for Congress against U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, has raised more than $120,000 to fight Rubio and has $28,554 in cash on hand as of the end of March.

Other potential candidates like Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Winter Park Democrat, and former State attorney Aramis Ayala have both turned efforts away from a Senate bid since Demings signaled interest. Murphy instead will run for reelection and Aramis for Demings’ House seat.

Grayson ran for the Senate against Rubio in 2016 but lost in the Democratic primary to then Rep. Patrick Murphy.

Post Views: 70

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Lying from the get-go': Nikki Fried fundraising pitch slams GOP 'witch hunt'

nextSecond Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Tallahassee this week

One comment

  • John

    June 7, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    We don’t need any more waterboys for the globalists in the Senate.
    We don’t need any more Communist/Marxists in the Senate.
    We don’t need any more RHINOS in the Senate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories