Paul Renner committee pulls in $65K

A political committee led by future House Speaker Paul Renner raised $65,000 in May, with most of the money coming from Duke Energy, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee known as Conservatives for Principled Leadership had about $633,000 on hand as of May 31.

State candidates and political committees face a Thursday deadline for filing reports showing May finance activity.

Renner, chairman of the House Rules Committee, is slated to become speaker after the 2022 elections. His committee received $50,000 in May from Duke Energy. It spent $11,789 during the month, with almost all of the money going to consulting expenses, according to the report.

