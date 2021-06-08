June 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Paul Renner committee pulls in $65K

News Service Of FloridaJune 8, 20211min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried’s 1-week old launch video is still making waves on social media … for better or worse

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Will Weatherford tapped to lead USF Board of Trustees

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Robert Blackmon raises $21K in first week of mayoral campaign

image003
The committee known as Conservatives for Principled Leadership had about $633,000 on hand as of May 31.

A political committee led by future House Speaker Paul Renner raised $65,000 in May, with most of the money coming from Duke Energy, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee known as Conservatives for Principled Leadership had about $633,000 on hand as of May 31.

State candidates and political committees face a Thursday deadline for filing reports showing May finance activity.

Renner, chairman of the House Rules Committee, is slated to become speaker after the 2022 elections. His committee received $50,000 in May from Duke Energy. It spent $11,789 during the month, with almost all of the money going to consulting expenses, according to the report.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 85

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Show some respect': Teachers' union slams Ron DeSantis' critical race theory ban

nextDelegation for 6.8.21: SOS — spreading wealth — Prez. Rubio? — lights out — it’s on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories