‘Do-nothing House member’: Marco Rubio vows to expose ‘the real Val Demings’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio welcomed a potential Democratic opponent to the 2022 campaign on Wednesday.

“In 2022, Florida’s going to have a choice between two very different candidates and two very different records,” the Republican Senator said in a video he released via Twitter Tuesday morning.

Rubio, looking for his third term, said in the upcoming weeks he would make his case for reelection. And that case includes a look at “the real Val Demings,” he promised.

Demings launched her campaign officially Wednesday. And Rubio was ready.

Voters, vowed Rubio, are “going to learn more about how ineffective and extremist the real Val Demings is when she’s in Washington.”

“I’ve always known that my opponent for the Senate was going to be a far-left, liberal Democrat,” Rubio said, drawling just a bit in the intro. “Today we’ve just found out which one of them Chuck Schumer picked.”

Demings is a “do-nothing House member,” Rubio intoned, jabbing his finger, “without a single significant legislative achievement during her time in Congress.”

Rubio contrasted his own record, which includes plaudits for bipartisan cooperation, work to boost the child tax credit, and the PPP program with Demings’ alleged radicalism.

Rubio said Demings had been “sitting at home during the pandemic, praising the Governors of New York and California, and hysterically predicting that we were going to have mass death if we didn’t keep our schools closed and our entire economy on lockdown.”

“While Congresswoman Demings was on TV calling plans to defund the police ‘thoughtful’ and describing a violent riot as a ‘beautiful sight’, I was passing the VA Accountability Act,” Rubio said.

Rubio noted also that Demings voted “with the Squad 94% of the time” and “socialist Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time,” contrasting that also to his “banned in China” status.

See the whole video here.