State shuts down Pride lights on Jacksonville’s Acosta bridge

A lighting scheme approved by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to recognize the region’s LGBTQ community was reversed Tuesday.

As the Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday, the JTA set the Acosta’s colors to the distinctive Pride rainbow, then changed them back at the direction of the Florida Department of Transportation.

A spokesman for FDOT clearly wasn’t in a position to tell the newspaper much.

“I would have to refer you to the owning and operating agency that has a permit for those lights,” FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray said.

“The aesthetic lighting is owned and operated by JTA. Since it is on a state structure, JTA must have a permit for that light. It is my understanding that a certain color palette is available on that permit, but specific questions about that permit and light, I would have to refer you to JTA,” Ray added.

The lighting scheme was trumpeted to considerable fanfare.

“Happy #Pride Jacksonville! Catch these colors on the Acosta Bridge all week,” read an ebullient tweet from the local transportation agency.

The story quickly found an audience beyond Jacksonville, with legislative Democrats outraged.

“Tell me your Governor is homophobic without telling me they’re homophobic,” tweeted Rep. Anna V. Eskamani.

Rep. Carlos G. Smith was equally incensed.

“Should LGBTQ Floridians give the benefit of the doubt or BELIEVE HIM when he shows us who he is?”

Jacksonville has made progress in terms of securing LGBTQ rights in recent years, enacting a Human Rights Ordinance expansion after years of civic turmoil.

However, conservatism is very much a real thing here. The social conservative wing of the local Republican Party turned on Mayor Lenny Curry for not stopping the bill from becoming law.

And Gov. Ron DeSantis picked Jacksonville to kick off Pride Month last week by signing a bill banning transgender athletes from competition with what he calls “biological females.” He signed the bill at a Christian school on the Westside of town.

Though state legislators were a-plenty, Curry and the locals were not to be seen on stage trumpeting the bill during a press conference staged in Jacksonville but tailored for a national audience.

“Girls are gonna play girls’ sports,” DeSantis said. “Boys are going to play boys’ sports.”

DeSantis told a rapt crowd and a bank of television cameras that the decision was “based off biology, not off ideology,” with gender ultimately reflected on the “birth certificate at the time of birth.”