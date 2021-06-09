June 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Val Demings sees Marco Rubio as ‘desperate’ to get reelected
Val Demings.

A.G. GancarskiJune 9, 20213min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Veteran suicide prevention, Tyndall Air Force Base score grant funding

HeadlinesJax

Daniel Davis adds $200k more for likely Jacksonville mayoral bid

FederalHeadlines

Americans for Prosperity presses Stephanie Murphy to vote against infrastructure bill

demings
'Desperate people do and say desperate things.'

U.S. Rep. Val Demings faced the media in a virtual call Wednesday, and the new Senate candidate addressed fresh attacks from Sen. Marco Rubio.

The Republican incumbent blasted Demings as a “do-nothing House member” in the wake of her Senate campaign launch Wednesday, and the Congressional Democrat responded in kind.

“Desperate people do and say desperate things,” Demings said of Rubio in response to Florida Politics’ question, and welcoming the opportunity to contrast her record with Rubio’s “any day, any time, any place.”

Throughout the call, Demings painted Rubio as a no-show incumbent who “did not show up” for the people of Florida and “afraid of the tough fights.” Demings described herself, meanwhile, as “laser-focused” on the battles in the House of Representatives.

Demings slashed Rubio as a career politician, “a politician since 1998,” whose positions on issues are malleable.

“My career of service did not begin in the House of Representatives,” Demings noted. “Marco Rubio’s career of public service obviously began when he was elected to public office. Mine did not.”

Demings was a career police officer, rising through the ranks in Orlando to Chief before launching her second career as a politician, running and winning in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. And she slammed Rubio for contending she was part of the “defund the police” movement for listening to arguments from all sides last summer.

“Marco Rubio may not be interested in what people say, but I certainly am,” Demings contended.

Demings brought the heat on the call, hours after the Senator offered his own denunciation of the new Democratic candidate.

I’ve always known that my opponent for the Senate was going to be a far-left, liberal Democrat,” Rubio said, drawling just a bit in the intro. “Today, we’ve just found out which one of them Chuck Schumer picked.”

Demings is a “do-nothing House member,” Rubio intoned, jabbing his finger, “without a single significant legislative achievement during her time in Congress.”

Post Views: 78

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis to sign property insurance changes into law

nextJacksonville Bold 6.9.21: Teaching teachers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories