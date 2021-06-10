June 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Hillary Cassel adds nearly $30K in May to grow HD 99 fundraising lead

Ryan NicolJune 10, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Education board backs controversial history guidelines

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis raises $7.58 million in May

HeadlinesJax

Lakesha Burton raises nearly $500,000 to kick off Jacksonville Sheriff campaign

Hillary Cassel flag photo
Cassel faces Jeremy Katzman in the Democratic Primary to replace Rep. Evan Jenne.

Attorney Hillary Cassel is continuing to grow her cash lead in the House District 99 contest, raising close to $30,000 in May.

Cassel is running to succeed House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne, who is barred from running in 2022 due to term limits.

Cassel collected more than $7,300 through her campaign account in May. But she also raised more than $22,000 via her political committee, Friends of Hillary Cassel.

That PC had only raised $500 from its launch in February through the end of April. But Cassel’s team courted the bulk of her May cash via the PC. Nearly 80% of the money raised by the PC came from lawyers or law firms.

Jeremy Katzman, an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division, is competing with Cassel for the Democratic nomination in HD 99. His campaign raised just over $2,700 in May. That includes a $100 donation from David Geller, Chief of Staff to Broward County Mayor Steve Geller.

Katzman has raised nearly $43,000 in outside cash since entering the race in December. He’s also pitched in a $5,000 loan and still holds more than $43,000 after expenses.

That puts him well behind Cassel in terms of available cash. Cassel has added nearly $152,000 in outside cash between her campaign and PC accounts. She’s also loaned her campaign $50,000. She has just under $180,000 in cash on hand as of May 31.

Cassel jumped out to a money advantage, raising more than $100,000 in a month after joining the race in March. Cassel and her husband, Michael, co-founded Cassel & Cassel, P.A. She now focuses on property damage lawsuits, representing individuals seeking insurance payouts after dealing with a fire, storm damage or other catastrophic events.

Jenne’s district covers parts of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie. The district leans heavily Democratic. Jenne was elected to four straight terms, starting in 2014, without facing an opponent once.

Candidates and political committees faced a June 10 deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.

Post Views: 88

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLakesha Burton raises nearly $500,000 to kick off Jacksonville Sheriff campaign

nextRon DeSantis raises $7.58 million in May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories