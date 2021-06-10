June 10, 2021
Charlie Crist lands victory on $25M for Pinellas infrastructure projects

Janelle Irwin Taylor June 10, 2021

Charlie Crist
Four projects are in line for funding including solar panels for PSTA.

U.S. Representative Charlie Crist is celebrating the inclusion of $25 million dollars for Pinellas County in the proposed INVEST in America Act.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee received more than 2,000 Member Designated Project Requests, and all four of Crist’s requested projects were approved for full funding, totaling nearly $25 million for Pinellas.

The projects include $6 million for solar panels an electric charging infrastructure for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s growing fleet of electric buses; $4.48 million for preservation, maintenance and renovations to the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge; $8 million for renovation an expansion of the Dunedin Causeway; and $6 million for the construction of a trail overpass along the Duke Energy Trail at State Road 60.

“I’m thrilled that the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee included my funding requests for critical infrastructure investments in our community,” Crist said. “Our work is far from over, but thanks to the partnership and hard work of Pinellas leaders, we are one step closer to safer and more accessible bridges, roads, trails, and green transit for our communities.”

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the INVEST in America Act Thursday morning.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

