Ron DeSantis says critical race theory teaches kids to ‘attack cops’ instead of how to read

Gov. Ron DeSantis lauded the decision by the Board of Education Thursday to make changes to civics and historical teaching standards.

The move to ban approaches such as critical race theory and The 1619 Project was a priority of the Governor’s, who messaged about it repeatedly even as he was on an out-of-state fundraising trip.

In Sarasota Friday, the Governor offered an unsolicited defense of the decision, saying that advocated of critical race theory teach students to “attack cops” even as “87% of students” in certain schools can’t read.

The Governor did not specify which schools he meant.

“Some of the nonsense that you see in some of these places around the country. I mean, they will attack cops with this type of ideology in schools, and meanwhile, they have like 87% of the kids that aren’t even literate in some of these schools. So it shows you they’re not trying to educate; they’re trying to indoctrinate,” DeSantis said.

“We’re not going to let that come to Florida. And so I’m glad that they acted. I think it’s the right thing to do. We’re going to make sure that we’re providing access to education, but solid education, free of some of this ideology that people are trying to shove down everybody’s throats.”

At the meeting in Jacksonville Thursday, the Governor touched on comments from the public and backed the move, which was not universally lauded.

Indeed, a protest against the impending rule change forced a recess to restore order. But the Governor did not touch on the critics.

“We had some parents of every background talk about how toxic this is. You see it around the country. It is tearing communities apart. It’s wrong. It should not be taught in schools,” DeSantis said. “And we need to teach people truth. We need to teach people the history of this country.”

DeSantis seemed to suggest that would be an inclusive view after all.

“That includes everything that’s happened, but you can’t lie, and you can’t promote your ideology and false narratives,” DeSantis said. “And so I think we have arrived at a very good spot for Florida, and it’s going to be something where we’re really focused on the basics.”

The Governor, who reported nearly $40 million cash on hand to his Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee as of the end of May, is fundraising off the ban.

“I will NOT allow this Cultural Marxism to Gain a Foothold in Florida Schools,” an email solicitation sent Thursday reads.

The new guidance for teachers certainly offers content guardrails.

American history is to be defined “largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.” Teachers’ apparent efforts “to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view” will also be banned, as is “fiction or theory masquerading as facts.”

Introducing the rule change in Jacksonville Thursday, Chancellor Jacob Oliva said that sometimes teachers present “false truths as parts of narratives in classrooms.” He said that the goal was to have lesson design align with state standards and instructional benchmarks that have endured and have been revised periodically since 1996.