Ron DeSantis fundraising off ‘critical race theory’ killshot

To much fanfare, Florida’s Board of Education approved new rule language Thursday wiping out approaches to civics education that include the 1619 Project and critical race theory.

And within hours of the voice vote in favor of the new guidelines, Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ political committee attempted to monetize the Governor’s latest victory over what an email solicitation calls “cultural Marxism.”

“I will NOT allow this Cultural Marxism to Gain a Foothold in Florida Schools,” the pitch vows.

The language sizzles off the screen.

“Today, we delivered on a promise to the people of Florida by Banning Critical Race Theory. This ‘curriculum’ of hate and divisiveness has no place in society, let alone our schools. Critical Race Theory indoctrinates our children and teaches them to judge each other as ‘oppressors,’ ‘inherent racists,’ and ‘victims,'” the solicitation contends before gliding toward a call to action.

“Woke corporations will no doubt be targeting Florida for retribution because we stood up for the truth. With your help, Florida will continue to stand strong and lead the way for other states,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s fundraising appeal comes after another torrid month in May, where $7.5 million in new money put the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political committee over $39 million cash on hand.

DeSantis has made a major issue of targeting critical race theory, which is based on the premise that racism is embedded within American society and institutions.

“Critical Race Theory teaches kids to hate our country and to hate each other. It is state-sanctioned racism and has no place in Florida schools,” DeSantis tweeted before the vote.

The Governor followed that up with a similarly staunch news release from the Governor’s Office that sounds, in many ways, like the fundraising message that closed Thursday’s action.

“The woke class wants to teach kids to hate each other, rather than teaching them how to read, but we will not let them bring nonsense ideology into Florida’s schools,” said DeSantis.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ committee turned a controversial political decision into a play for campaign cash for a second straight week.

The Governor signed legislation June 2 banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s athletic competitions, and quickly flipped that into a fundraising play.

“Gov. DeSantis is doing what is right and has continued to prove that he won’t be cowed by corporate and media pressure. Yet again, Gov. DeSantis has established he will hold the line. He will NEVER allow woke corporations to dictate the policies in Florida — not now, not ever,” read that email from the political committee.