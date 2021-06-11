Gov. DeSantis announces two judicial appointments

June 11, 2021
They appointees will serve in the Fifth Circuit Court and the Duval County Court.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced judicial appointments to the 5th Circuit Court and the Duval County Court.

DeSantis appointed Joel Fritton of Spring Hill as Judge on the 5th Circuit Court and Julie Taylor of Jacksonville as Judge on the Duval County Court.

Since 2013, Fritton has served as general counsel to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. He previously was an Assistant State Attorney in the 6th Judicial Circuit.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls praised the nomination on Twitter.

“Excellent pick by Gov. Ron DeSantis appointing Joel Fritton to the 5th Circuit bench,” Sprowls tweeted. “I worked with Joel as an Assistant State Attorney, he is ethical, hard-working and a defender of the rule of law. He will make an outstanding Judge.”

Fritton holds a bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo and a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. He fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edward Scott.

Taylor has served as general counsel for the 4th Judicial Circuit Court since 2017. She also serves as a Special Magistrate and Civil Traffic Infraction Hearing Officer.

Taylor previously served as assistant state attorney, private lawyer, and assistant public defender. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Samford University Cumberland School of Law.

Taylor fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ronald Higbee.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

