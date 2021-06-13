June 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Anxiety mounts as Medicaid funding deadline looms

Christine Jordan SextonJune 13, 20212min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Mac Stipanovich: Marco Rubio’s Faustian bargain

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.6.21

CoronavirusHeadlines

Florida weekly COVID-19 report shows 12K+ new cases as limited reporting takes effect

clock
Time is running out.

Time is running short, and people are starting to get anxious.

Florida faces a Sunday deadline to take advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars in additional Medicaid money that Congress made available for the delivery of home- and community-based services.

Despite recent assurances from the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities that Florida was moving ahead with plans to draw down the additional federal funds, advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say they have been kept out of the loop.

The American Rescue Plan Act stimulus law provides states with a temporary 10 percentage-point increase to the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, commonly called the  FMAP, for certain Medicaid home- and community-based services from April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.

State officials have refused to disclose how much money they think Florida could tap into, but Jim DeBeaugrine, a former state House budget staffer and former director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, said Florida could take advantage of as much as $450 million.

The federal government sent a May 13 guidance letter to state Medicaid directors outlining services that could qualify for the increased funding, as well as the parameters for the money.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, which houses the state Medicaid program, had not submitted a plan to the federal government to draw down the additional funds by the close of business Thursday and had not asked for an extension to give it more time to develop a plan.

AHCA had not responded to The News Service of Florida’s requests for comment as of Friday morning.

Post Views: 85

Christine Jordan Sexton

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMac Stipanovich: Marco Rubio's Faustian bargain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories