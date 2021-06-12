June 12, 2021
Jake Bergmann, Nikki Fried’s fiancé, finalizes Georgia divorce from previous wife
Jake Bergmann and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried watch during Florida's 46th Governor's Inaugural ball. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jacob OglesJune 12, 20215min1

The development comes as further scrutiny falls on the potential First Gentleman.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s fiancé has finalized divorce proceedings with his ex-wife.

Georgia court records show medical marijuana entrepreneur Jake Bergmann’s divorce case with Aubree Bergmann is now closed. The contested divorce had been set to go to trial this week, but court dates scheduled from Monday through Thursday have now been canceled. A final judgment in the case grants a total divorce between the two.

Jake and Aubree Bergmann reached a settlement agreement, filed with Fulton County Superior Court on Friday. Public records did not disclose full details of the settlement but said the parties agreed to have all assets from their marriage “equitably divided.” Jake Bergmann agreed to take responsibly for any credit card debt he incurred personally or with any third party, and that he will defend Aubree Bergmann in the event any creditor attempts to come after her for cost, such as through liens on any property the two once shared. Aubree Bergmann agreed to the same conditions. The couple has agreed to a child custody and child support plan.

Jake and Aubree Bergmann were first married in August 2010. The divorce proceedings in Fulton County were first filed in April 2019, though the two had been separated before then. Jake Bergmann’s engagement to Fried was announced in December 2019, and the two had been together before then. Bergmann attended Fried’s inauguration while the two were dating.

The end of Bergmann’s prior marriage comes as Fried runs for Governor. The development also occurs as further scrutiny falls on Fried and Bergmann’s relationship.

The Orlando Sentinel this week published an investigation of Fried’s connections to the medical marijuana industry and Bergmann’s continued interest in the industry, which Fried now holds a role in regulating as the state’s Agriculture Commissioner. The news report notes that within two years of Fried’s election, Bergmann amassed interest in a dozen cannabis companies, including one that received a hemp license through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Fried, days ahead of announcing her candidacy for Governor, also amended previous financial disclosures, revealing a higher income than previously reported from a consulting firm she founded working with cannabis companies. She also revealed assets in a cannabis company sold in December 2018, immediately before she took office.

Last year, news broke that Bergmann transferred the Leon County home he and Fried share to Fried through a quitclaim deed. At the time, Fried spokespeople said the transfer allowed Fried to interact more cleanly with the bank after Bergmann purchased the home in cash.

The couple’s wedding date has not yet been announced.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Arthro

    June 12, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Wake up, people. Nikki is not a serious candidate. It was a miracle that she was elected Agriculture Commissioner, and she has done nothing of any substance in that job. At the same time, Charlie Crist is a pandering clown. Democrats need to put up better candidates. Last time, Gillum almost won, but then his demons were eventually exposed. Same will happen for Nikki. Whatever happened to Gwen Graham? Are there any Democrats who are inspiring and effective and maybe not unstable? Haven’t seen one.

    Reply

