Jake Bergmann, Nikki Fried’s fiancé, finalizes Georgia divorce from previous wife

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s fiancé has finalized divorce proceedings with his ex-wife.

Georgia court records show medical marijuana entrepreneur Jake Bergmann’s divorce case with Aubree Bergmann is now closed. The contested divorce had been set to go to trial this week, but court dates scheduled from Monday through Thursday have now been canceled. A final judgment in the case grants a total divorce between the two.

Jake and Aubree Bergmann reached a settlement agreement, filed with Fulton County Superior Court on Friday. Public records did not disclose full details of the settlement but said the parties agreed to have all assets from their marriage “equitably divided.” Jake Bergmann agreed to take responsibly for any credit card debt he incurred personally or with any third party, and that he will defend Aubree Bergmann in the event any creditor attempts to come after her for cost, such as through liens on any property the two once shared. Aubree Bergmann agreed to the same conditions. The couple has agreed to a child custody and child support plan.

Jake and Aubree Bergmann were first married in August 2010. The divorce proceedings in Fulton County were first filed in April 2019, though the two had been separated before then. Jake Bergmann’s engagement to Fried was announced in December 2019, and the two had been together before then. Bergmann attended Fried’s inauguration while the two were dating.

The end of Bergmann’s prior marriage comes as Fried runs for Governor. The development also occurs as further scrutiny falls on Fried and Bergmann’s relationship.

The Orlando Sentinel this week published an investigation of Fried’s connections to the medical marijuana industry and Bergmann’s continued interest in the industry, which Fried now holds a role in regulating as the state’s Agriculture Commissioner. The news report notes that within two years of Fried’s election, Bergmann amassed interest in a dozen cannabis companies, including one that received a hemp license through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Fried, days ahead of announcing her candidacy for Governor, also amended previous financial disclosures, revealing a higher income than previously reported from a consulting firm she founded working with cannabis companies. She also revealed assets in a cannabis company sold in December 2018, immediately before she took office.

Last year, news broke that Bergmann transferred the Leon County home he and Fried share to Fried through a quitclaim deed. At the time, Fried spokespeople said the transfer allowed Fried to interact more cleanly with the bank after Bergmann purchased the home in cash.

The couple’s wedding date has not yet been announced.