Byron Donalds reflects on talking policy … and golf, with Donald Trump

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a rising star in the conservative movement, reflected Tuesday on his audience with former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

Donalds and roughly a dozen members of Congress were invited to meet with Trump in a conclave the Naples Republican described as a “policy meeting.”

“We really spent a lot of time talking public policy and the things that are unfortunately happening to the country,” the Congressman said on the Fox Business Network’s “Varney and Co.”

“We were talking about every policy from, obviously dealing with election security, taxation policy, immigration was a big topic of conversation looking at the disaster we have on our southern border. We even got into energy policy and a lot of these issues,” Donalds elaborated.

“The President, he’s very concerned about what’s happening to the country,” Donalds added, referring to the former President who lost to Joe Biden in November.

“Because even in spite of COVID-19, we’re really on a trajectory to have our economy to even be more bold going forward than it is right now. This administration in power right now is just a disaster for the economic future here in the United States,” Donalds contended.

The talk wasn’t exclusively limited to Bidenism, meanwhile. Trump is still a world-class golfer, at least if the former President’s first-person account is to be believed.

“The President was in good spirits. He is in great health. He’s actually looking wonderful. He shot a 71 the day I was with him,” Donalds said of the 75 year old Trump. “I was kind of jealous. I’ve never shot a 71 a day in my life. He’s doing good.”

When pressed on whether Trump actually got a 71, Donalds doubled down.

“He said it clearly in the room,” Donalds told host Stuart Varney. “He’s got the confidence and the swagger to back it up. Who am I to challenge him? Every golf shot I hit off the tee just shanks right, so I’m not going to say a word about it.”