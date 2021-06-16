June 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida misses deadline on federal schools money

News Service Of FloridaJune 16, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Adrianna Sekula to lead global comms, public affairs at PureCycle Technologies

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.16.21

2022Headlines

Teaching kids to ‘attack cops’: Ron DeSantis adds fuel to critical race theory fire

schoolmoney02
DOE received plans from 29 states. Florida wasn't one of them.

Florida is among 21 states that have not submitted plans to the U.S. Department of Education detailing how they intend to use the latest round of federal stimulus funds earmarked for schools.

The department on Monday released a list of plans submitted by 29 states and the District of Columbia. Florida missed a June 7 deadline to submit its plan, citing a delay “due to (the) Legislative Session and required State Board review,” according to the federal agency.

The Florida Department of Education did not immediately respond to questions from The News Service of Florida about when the State Board of Education will review a plan and submit it to Washington.

Florida has been allocated more than $7 billion under the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, out of nearly $122 billion being distributed to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. But the U.S. Department of Education is withholding a third of the funds earmarked for Florida until the state submits a plan and gets approval.

A news release from the federal agency said “the vast majority” of states that have not submitted plans cited pending reviews by state education boards and legislatures.

The news release said state plans that have been received by the agency outline using money to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and students and to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The department also said states reported using the federal money to offer summer learning programs and to provide mental-health services for students.

___

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 37

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.16.21

nextPersonnel note: Adrianna Sekula to lead global comms, public affairs at PureCycle Technologies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories