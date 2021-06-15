June 15, 2021
“That’ll be a live issue”: Ron DeSantis and Nikki Fried spar over DEP Secretary appointment process

Haley BrownJune 15, 2021

DeSantis Fried 3.25.21
The two gubernatorial candidates aren't waiting for the debate stage to unleash tension.

A spat over the appointment of a new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) secretary broke out during Tuesday’s meeting of the Florida Cabinet.

The tussle occurred between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s only statewide-elected Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Underlying Tuesday’s tension is the 2022 Governor’s race. Fried announced earlier this month she is running for Governor in the Democratic Primary, hoping to oust DeSantis from his post.

During testimony for the Board of Trustees’ Internal Improvement Trust Fund about aquaculture lease renewal authority, Fried switched the conversation to the Piney Point Reservoir and asked the Governor for an update on when he would put forth a nominee for a new DEP Secretary.

“I had issues with the OFR (Office of Financial Regulation). We need to make sure someone is appointed and accountable to all of us in the Cabinet,” Fried said. “Just wondering where we are in getting a nominee in front of us to confirm or deny?” Fried asked.

“It’s an executive appointment, and so that’s our prerogative, and we will do it when we want to, and we’ll let folks know about it,” DeSantis fired back.

Fried pointed out the nominee must be approved by the Cabinet, but DeSantis said his interpretation of the law is that approval could come from either the Senate or the Cabinet.

“I think if you actually look at the constitution it says either the Cabinet or the Legislature, the Senate. The statute said both, but there’s an argument that it can flex, and that it would be one or the other,” DeSantis reasoned.

The Florida Constitution states three members of the Cabinet must approve the DEP secretary nominee who will then face confirmation by the Senate.

“The head of the Department of Environmental Protection shall be a secretary, who shall be appointed by the Governor, with the concurrence of three members of the Cabinet. The secretary shall be confirmed by the Florida Senate,” the provision reads.

When the last DEP Secretary, Noah Valenstein, was approved in 2017, the Cabinet gave their approval.

But DeSantis indicated he might try to move forward with a different interpretation of the law for this most recent appointment.

“My sense is that the Legislature will retain their authority. But that will be a live issue if we end up with a conflict,” DeSantis said.

Fried, shortly following the Cabinet meeting, issued a statement about the disagreement with Gov. DeSantis over the appointment law.

“When I asked the Governor today for an update on a new Secretary of Environmental Protection for consideration by the Cabinet, he chose to instead defensively misquote state law. The law is very clear – three Cabinet members must agree with the Governor’s appointment, in addition to confirmation by the Florida Senate,” Fried said in a written statement.

Valenstein’s last day as DEP secretary was June 4.

Shawn Hamilton, DEP’s Deputy Secretary for Land and Recreation, is the Interim Secretary.

The disaster at the Piney Point Reservoir that Fried referred to happened in April, but the DEP and other government agencies are still working out how exactly to deal with the private land that has become a danger to the surrounding community. The danger reached a peak when a significant leak at the large pond of wastewater resulted in a declared emergency when the burst system of polluted water threatened to flood roads and homes.

The cleanup for the private reservoir is costing the state millions.

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

