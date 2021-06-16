June 16, 2021
Bill Posey says Joe Biden backers have spawned ‘American Stasi’ to quash dissent

Jacob OglesJune 16, 2021

poseybill_071217kc_lead
The Congressman asserted Biden 'smeared half of America as domestic terrorists.'

Rep. Bill Posey asserted President Joe Biden’s “minions” employ tactics from former East Germany to suppress political dissent.

“Seems someone has walked on to the world stage and smeared half of America as domestic terrorists,” Posey posted on Facebook, “and here at home, his minions have spawned a new American Stasi to oppress them.”

The comments came as Biden traveled abroad to summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Posey’s message included a link to a Brittanica entry on the history of the Stasi, which formed in 1950 after World War II. A precursor to the KGB, established in the Soviet-occupied portion of Germany, The secret police force was formed by the East German government after its formation.

Known internationally for punishing dissent from the ruling socialist party, the force was disbanded in 1990, shortly after the 1989 reunification of Germany and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Posey, in the wake of the presidential election, staunchly defended legal challenges by former President Donald Trump and helped push conspiracy theories about election fraud. The morning of Jan. 6, he sent out a statement detailing allegations about election software and hardware, and was among a dozen representatives in Florida to vote against certifying the election.

“Reports of massive voter fraud and the locking out (of) legal election observers must be investigated immediately by the Department of Justice,” he said then. “The right to vote is not only a Constitutional Right, but a civil right, and must be protected. Running fair and transparent elections is something America must live up to.”

The same day, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification process. Many have been arrested, including 18 Florida residents.

Posey decried the violence while defending his vote against certification.

“America has always been first, and foremost, about the rule of law, and that must be respected,” he said in a statement that day. “I’m disappointed that today’s Congressional proceedings over counting and challenging electoral votes were disrupted by a small number of individuals who breached Capitol security. I’m grateful to our law enforcement for their courage in protecting the Capitol Building, and the public, and urge everyone to respect their authority. I share the frustration of many Americans who do not feel they are being treated fairly, but we can and should do better.”

Posey voted against the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate what led to the riot at the Capitol.

Via Facebook
Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Cinforoso

    June 16, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    Posey is spot-on. Folks on the left will do or say anything to control our thinking and silence dissent. And the media goes along willingly, including Florida Politics.

    Reply

