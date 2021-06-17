Personnel note: Zach Hubbard joins Rubin Turnbull & Associates

Rubin Turnbull & Associates has expanded its team with the addition of Zach Hubbard as a governmental consultant.

Hubbard joins the firm after serving in the Office of Policy and Budget in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and prior to that as a legislative aide to Sen. Jeff Brandes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach to our firm as he puts his wealth of knowledge to work for our growing roster of clients. Zach’s work ethic and experience in different levels of Florida government will be invaluable to our team and clients,” firm chairman Bill Rubin said.

Managing partner Heather Turnbull added, “We are excited to have Zach join our growing team at Rubin Turnbull. Zach comes with great Florida knowledge and experience and will be an invaluable member of our team as we work with our clients that include Fortune 500 companies, trade associations and growing businesses.

“Zach also comes with extensive campaign experience having worked with the Republican National Committee on national races and will offer unique political perspective to our clients as they navigate Florida’s dynamic and complex political landscape.”

Hubbard’s portfolio will focus on tech, innovation, and insurance where he will put to work his deep-rooted knowledge of Florida government having recently worked in the Governor’s policy office and prior to that in the Senate.

Hubbard also served as campaign manager for now-Chief Information Officer Jamie Grant in his 2018 House race. He also worked with the Republican National Committee on their successful efforts for Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ campaign.

“This is an exciting time in my life as I transition from public service to the private sector. I have deeply enjoyed my work in Governor DeSantis’ administration and my time in the Florida Senate, and now ready for new challenges in the private sector as I work with Rubin Turnbull’s expanding client roster and focus on Florida’s unique opportunity to grow its tech sector. Under the leadership of Bill and Heather, I know I will continue to grow professionally and effectively guide our clients at all levels of government,” Hubbard said.