June 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott narrates Heritage Foundation cartoon warning of unsustainable debt

A.G. GancarskiJune 16, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Kelli Stargel endorses Colleen Burton as next SD 22 Senator

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘Spaghetti Politics’: Pinellas legislators recap 2021 Session

2022Headlines

Three new candidates enter South Florida House races

Rick Scott Heritage
The roadtrip motif dominates Scott's first foray into animation.

Rick Scott has been many things: a Governor, a Senator, and now a narrator of a cartoon warning about the perils of the national debt.

The conservative Heritage Foundation rolled out a video Wednesday featuring Scott’s unmistakable dulcet tones in narration. “Road Trip on a Budget” takes aim at America’s cascading debt load.

Scott has warned about unsustainable deficit spending especially as federal expenditures spiked during the pandemic, but not until now have those warnings featured as part of an animated series.

The cartoon begins with Scott’s disembodied voice urging viewers to imagine being on a road trip, but gas runs short.

“Your friends decide to ride with the windows down and the AC blasting, and to take some extra detours,” Scott said, as the old-style Volkswagen van detours toward an elephant museum.

Scott relates this highway profligacy to the spendthrift ways of Democratic Washington.

“Government spending is pedal to the metal,” the Senator warned, before the car breaks down.

“America’s tow truck bill is going to be a serious one,” the Senator added.

Scott’s Senate press office further elaborated on his animated cameo.

“America is in a debt crisis thanks to decades of wasteful Washington spending. As our national debt nears $30 trillion, we are seeing substantial increases in inflation, which means the prices of every day goods are going up for families in Florida and across the nation. Government shouldn’t work this way. We can get this spending and debt under control and make sure that our debt doesn’t continue to stack up without accountability,” Scott contended, before working toward a call to action.

“It’s all up to us, and I’m proud to partner with the Heritage Foundation for a new series: Road Trip on a Budget, to highlight how we can work together to put America back on a fiscally responsible path forward. Tune in!”

Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James extolled the “compelling” final product.

“When politicians talk about the national debt and the deficit, most Americans’ eyes glaze over. It’s just not a relatable topic to most people, and discussions often get too far into the weeds. But the fact is, excessive government spending and debt will eventually affect every single American, especially our children and grandchildren, in the form of higher taxes, a slower economy, fewer jobs, and higher prices for nearly everything. The American people deserve to know how rampant government spending is affecting their future. What Heritage and Sen. Rick Scott have done with the ‘Road Trip on a Budget’ series is package this kind of critical knowledge in a format that’s understandable, compelling, and accessible to everyone,” James enthused.

Post Views: 57

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Spaghetti Politics’: Pinellas legislators recap 2021 Session

nextJeff Danner rolls out bipartisan endorsements for St. Pete City Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories