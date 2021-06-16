June 16, 2021
Three new candidates enter South Florida House races

Ryan NicolJune 16, 20214min0

That includes one House incumbent who's now facing a Primary challenge.

Three new Democratic candidates have filed to run in 2022 House contests in three different districts across South Florida.

Attorney Rick King has filed to run for the open contest in House District 88. King is a former lieutenant at the West Palm Beach Police Department, where he spent nearly 20 years. Following his active law enforcement career, he spent six years as the attorney for the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association. King now operates his own law firm, R.E. King III, P.A.

Paulette Armstead, a former candidate for Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections, and Jervonte Edmonds, founder of the mentoring program Suits For Seniors, are also running for the HD 88 seat in 2022. All declared candidates so far are Democrats.

First-term Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy is pursuing a run for the Special Election in Florida’s 20th Congressional District to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. HD 88 is a Democratic stronghold and spans parts of Palm Beach County including Lake Park, Riviera Beach and Mangonia Park.

In House District 99, Barry Faske of Hollywood filed Tuesday to run as a Democrat. His entry also makes that race a three-person contest.

Faske has been with the Florida Green Building Coalition for more than a decade, serving as the group’s president from 2018-2020. He’s also served on the board of directors of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Attorney Hillary Cassel and Jeremy Katzman, an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division, are also running as Democrats in the district. House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne, who currently holds the seat, is facing term limits in 2022.

HD 99 runs through portions of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie.

In House District 107, first-term Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin will face a Primary challenge from Wancito Francius. Francius is a businessman who recently competed for the District 3 seat on the North Miami Commission. He placed third in a four-person contest in May.

HD 107 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Gardens and Golden Glades.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

