Marco Rubio says Vladimir Putin tested ‘tightly scripted’ Joe Biden

A.G. GancarskiJune 16, 20214min0

The Senator worries Biden can't stand up to Putin.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday assessed the just wrapped bilateral summit between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart.

The Senator, who has expressed concerns about the President’s ability to do the job before, described a “tightly scripted” Biden and a Vladimir Putin eager and willing to test the American President.

“There’s no doubt that Putin believes, based on his previous interaction with Biden, and watching American politics, that Biden’s someone he wants to test. He wants to muscle him. This is a trained ideological operative, a psychological operative I should say. He’s a trained intelligence officer.”

“So he knows Biden and he sizes him up and I think he was probably hoping to get him alone without staff, to get him to agree to some things. I think he was probably hoping to get him in a joint press conference where he could sort of say things that would make Biden uncomfortable.”

“Given what we’ve seen recently from the President, I think it’s probably not a wise choice to put him in that situation, either one,” Rubio summarized.

The Senator made the comments on the Newsmax television network’s Stinchfield program, where he continued to depict the Biden/Putin faceoff as a mismatch where America was disadvantaged.

“My guess is that Biden was very tightly scripted. They had to write things out for him. Put things on a piece of paper,” Rubio said.

When asked about whether he was “concerned” about Biden’s “weakness,” Rubio said he was.

“I’m concerned simply because once Putin has sized him up, he’s going to ask himself ‘I’m going to test this guy. How far can I go? What can I do?'”

“I think what he wants to size up is ‘what is this guy’s pain tolerance? What is he willing to put up with in order to preserve a deal or in order to avoid a conflict or in order to, you know, not have a hassle on his hands that he has to deal with.”

“That’s one of the things he’s looking at, and he’s going to play that,” Rubio added. “I’m most certain he went in looking for an assessment, a personal assessment, as to what was Biden willing to put up with and not put up with. How far can I push this guy?”

For Putin, this is a “zero-sum game,” Rubio said, with Putin’s goal to “embarrass and frustrate” American aims.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

previousGov. DeSantis signs off on protections for domestic violence centers

